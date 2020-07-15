1083 Fulton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This beautiful home in Monterey Park sits on a 8,463 square foot lot is located in the hills of Monterey Park. This spacious home has recently been remodeled. New flooring, new paint, kitchen has been upgraded and new plumbing. The home has a large open floor plan with recessed lighting in the large dining area and family room that includes a fireplace. This property has a large multi-level backyard with a lot of fruit trees and a very nice mountainous views looking down on city. The house includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home is located in the heart of Monterey Park, it is nearby various supermarkets, restaurants, Barnes Memorial Park, Edison Trails Park and Garvey Ranch Park and Repetto Elementary School. It's a great neighborhood with friendly neighbors perfect for a family. This is MOVE IN READY. Don't miss out this great opportunity!



