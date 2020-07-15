All apartments in Monterey Park
1083 Fulton Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1083 Fulton Ave

1083 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1083 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This beautiful home in Monterey Park sits on a 8,463 square foot lot is located in the hills of Monterey Park. This spacious home has recently been remodeled. New flooring, new paint, kitchen has been upgraded and new plumbing. The home has a large open floor plan with recessed lighting in the large dining area and family room that includes a fireplace. This property has a large multi-level backyard with a lot of fruit trees and a very nice mountainous views looking down on city. The house includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home is located in the heart of Monterey Park, it is nearby various supermarkets, restaurants, Barnes Memorial Park, Edison Trails Park and Garvey Ranch Park and Repetto Elementary School. It's a great neighborhood with friendly neighbors perfect for a family. This is MOVE IN READY. Don't miss out this great opportunity!

(RLNE5517535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 Fulton Ave have any available units?
1083 Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1083 Fulton Ave have?
Some of 1083 Fulton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1083 Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1083 Fulton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1083 Fulton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1083 Fulton Ave offers parking.
Does 1083 Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1083 Fulton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 1083 Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1083 Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1083 Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1083 Fulton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1083 Fulton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1083 Fulton Ave has units with air conditioning.
