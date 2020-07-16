Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



***The rental amount ranges from $6401 to $11,659 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3794-forever-views-ii



This Southwestern-style hideaway overlooking the Pacific Ocean is the perfect place to get away from it all, with a romantic master bedroom suite, plenty of outdoor patio areas, and most of all, magnificent views of the ocean south of Yankee Point.



The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has floor-to-ceiling windows to take full advantage of the view, as well as open-beam ceilings, skylights, Danish modern furniture, and hardwood floors throughout.



King bed in master with en suite bath

Queen bed in guest bedroom #2 and #3 near hall bath

Sleeps up to 6 guests

Wood-burning fireplace in Great Room and Master

Large backyard featuring a small home vineyard, patio seating, and gas grill.



Property Characteristics.....

Welcome Wine & Cheese

Designer Decor and Furnishings

Patio With Patio Furniture, Grill

Updated Kitchen With Custom Cabinets & Gas Range

Seating at Dining Table for 6

3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms

2 Fireplaces – Wood Burning

2 HDTVs - Great Room, Master

DVD Player, Cable Package

Internet DSL/Wifi

High Quality Linens

Beach Towels and Gear Provided

Spa Robes & Amenities

Washer and Dryer

2 Complimentary Wine Tasting Passes

Garage/Driveway Parking



Property #3794, “Forever Views II”

Rents regularly monthly for $6,399-$11,657 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials). Non-refundable exit cleaning fees, mid-stay cleaning fees, plus gas, electric and water for rentals of 30 days or more. Contact our office directly for a full quote.



No Pets Allowed



