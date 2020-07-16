All apartments in Monterey County
Find more places like 3794 Forever Views II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey County, CA
/
3794 Forever Views II
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3794 Forever Views II

210 San Remo Road · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

210 San Remo Road, Monterey County, CA 93923

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $6401 · Avail. now

$6,401

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2451 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $6401 to $11,659 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3794-forever-views-ii

This Southwestern-style hideaway overlooking the Pacific Ocean is the perfect place to get away from it all, with a romantic master bedroom suite, plenty of outdoor patio areas, and most of all, magnificent views of the ocean south of Yankee Point.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has floor-to-ceiling windows to take full advantage of the view, as well as open-beam ceilings, skylights, Danish modern furniture, and hardwood floors throughout.

King bed in master with en suite bath
Queen bed in guest bedroom #2 and #3 near hall bath
Sleeps up to 6 guests
Wood-burning fireplace in Great Room and Master
Large backyard featuring a small home vineyard, patio seating, and gas grill.

Property Characteristics.....
Welcome Wine & Cheese
Designer Decor and Furnishings
Patio With Patio Furniture, Grill
Updated Kitchen With Custom Cabinets & Gas Range
Seating at Dining Table for 6
3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms
2 Fireplaces – Wood Burning
2 HDTVs - Great Room, Master
DVD Player, Cable Package
Internet DSL/Wifi
High Quality Linens
Beach Towels and Gear Provided
Spa Robes & Amenities
Washer and Dryer
2 Complimentary Wine Tasting Passes
Garage/Driveway Parking

Property #3794, “Forever Views II”
Rents regularly monthly for $6,399-$11,657 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials). Non-refundable exit cleaning fees, mid-stay cleaning fees, plus gas, electric and water for rentals of 30 days or more. Contact our office directly for a full quote.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3794 Forever Views II have any available units?
3794 Forever Views II has a unit available for $6,401 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3794 Forever Views II have?
Some of 3794 Forever Views II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3794 Forever Views II currently offering any rent specials?
3794 Forever Views II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 Forever Views II pet-friendly?
No, 3794 Forever Views II is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3794 Forever Views II offer parking?
Yes, 3794 Forever Views II offers parking.
Does 3794 Forever Views II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3794 Forever Views II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 Forever Views II have a pool?
No, 3794 Forever Views II does not have a pool.
Does 3794 Forever Views II have accessible units?
No, 3794 Forever Views II does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 Forever Views II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3794 Forever Views II has units with dishwashers.
Does 3794 Forever Views II have units with air conditioning?
No, 3794 Forever Views II does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3794 Forever Views II?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr
Marina, CA 93933
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue
Monterey, CA 93940
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr
Monterey, CA 93940

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAFresno, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CA
Palo Alto, CAUnion City, CAFoster City, CASanta Cruz, CATurlock, CANewark, CAMarina, CAMonterey, CADel Monte Forest, CAPacific Grove, CAHollister, CARio del Mar, CA
Lake Nacimiento, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CASoquel, CAEl Paso de Robles, CALos Banos, CAMorgan Hill, CAAtascadero, CALos Gatos, CAMerced, CASaratoga, CACayucos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Fresno
California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity