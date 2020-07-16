3794 Forever Views II

Amenities
This Southwestern-style hideaway overlooking the Pacific Ocean is the perfect place to get away from it all, with a romantic master bedroom suite, plenty of outdoor patio areas, and most of all, magnificent views of the ocean south of Yankee Point.
The 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has floor-to-ceiling windows to take full advantage of the view, as well as open-beam ceilings, skylights, Danish modern furniture, and hardwood floors throughout.
King bed in master with en suite bath
Queen bed in guest bedroom #2 and #3 near hall bath
Sleeps up to 6 guests
Wood-burning fireplace in Great Room and Master
Large backyard featuring a small home vineyard, patio seating, and gas grill.
Property Characteristics.....
Welcome Wine & Cheese
Designer Decor and Furnishings
Patio With Patio Furniture, Grill
Updated Kitchen With Custom Cabinets & Gas Range
Seating at Dining Table for 6
3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms
2 Fireplaces – Wood Burning
2 HDTVs - Great Room, Master
DVD Player, Cable Package
Internet DSL/Wifi
High Quality Linens
Beach Towels and Gear Provided
Spa Robes & Amenities
Washer and Dryer
2 Complimentary Wine Tasting Passes
Garage/Driveway Parking
Rents regularly monthly for $6,399-$11,657 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials). Non-refundable exit cleaning fees, mid-stay cleaning fees, plus gas, electric and water for rentals of 30 days or more. Contact our office directly for a full quote.
No Pets Allowed
