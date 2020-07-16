All apartments in Monterey County
3123 The Last Resort
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3123 The Last Resort

141 San Remo Road · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

141 San Remo Road, Monterey County, CA 93923

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $22951 · Avail. now

$22,951

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

On an acre bluff, this secluded house, with its sweeping ocean and mountain views, has indoor-outdoor areas designed to take full advantage of the breathtaking surroundings.

Vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, skylights, a wood-burning stove insert (wood provided), wall of windows and ocean views. There’s a swimming pool, a fitness room and a game room with pool table and video arcade.

Three bedroom suites has sleeping for 6-10. Upstairs master suite has a fireplace and private bathroom with walls of rich old-growth redwood, skylights and a separate tub and shower area.

The lower-level master suite has a queen bed, skylights and a private bathroom with shower/tub.

Second guest suite on the upper level has a king bed, skylights, a fireplace and marble bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower/tub.

All bedrooms are large enough to allow for additional sleeping arrangements, such as folding extra long twin beds or an inflatable queen bed.

The fully-equipped kitchen has a central island, gas stove, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, GE Monogram side-by-side refrigerator and indoor electric grill. An adjacent dining area seats 8.

A solarium adjacent to the pool houses a fitness room with universal gym, free weights, benches, elliptical machine, and indoor sauna.

The large patio and deck have furnishings for lounging and dining poolside, fire pit, patio heater, outdoor hot tub, outdoor shower and a gas grill. The swimming pool is totally private, with views of the gardens and ocean. Heated with solar panels and the cover make the pool swimable during warm periods of the year, usually April through October.

House is equipped with HDTV Dish Network premium programming, Blue Ray DVD, CD player and library, Sirius Satellite music, Play Station with several games, wireless DSL and phones with unlimited national long distance.

There is a washer and dryer and plenty of onsite parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2521155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 The Last Resort have any available units?
3123 The Last Resort has a unit available for $22,951 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3123 The Last Resort have?
Some of 3123 The Last Resort's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 The Last Resort currently offering any rent specials?
3123 The Last Resort is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 The Last Resort pet-friendly?
No, 3123 The Last Resort is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3123 The Last Resort offer parking?
Yes, 3123 The Last Resort offers parking.
Does 3123 The Last Resort have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3123 The Last Resort offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 The Last Resort have a pool?
Yes, 3123 The Last Resort has a pool.
Does 3123 The Last Resort have accessible units?
No, 3123 The Last Resort does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 The Last Resort have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 The Last Resort has units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 The Last Resort have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 The Last Resort does not have units with air conditioning.
