3123 The Last Resort

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest suite hot tub sauna

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



On an acre bluff, this secluded house, with its sweeping ocean and mountain views, has indoor-outdoor areas designed to take full advantage of the breathtaking surroundings.



Vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, skylights, a wood-burning stove insert (wood provided), wall of windows and ocean views. There’s a swimming pool, a fitness room and a game room with pool table and video arcade.



Three bedroom suites has sleeping for 6-10. Upstairs master suite has a fireplace and private bathroom with walls of rich old-growth redwood, skylights and a separate tub and shower area.



The lower-level master suite has a queen bed, skylights and a private bathroom with shower/tub.



Second guest suite on the upper level has a king bed, skylights, a fireplace and marble bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower/tub.



All bedrooms are large enough to allow for additional sleeping arrangements, such as folding extra long twin beds or an inflatable queen bed.



The fully-equipped kitchen has a central island, gas stove, convection oven, microwave, dishwasher, GE Monogram side-by-side refrigerator and indoor electric grill. An adjacent dining area seats 8.



A solarium adjacent to the pool houses a fitness room with universal gym, free weights, benches, elliptical machine, and indoor sauna.



The large patio and deck have furnishings for lounging and dining poolside, fire pit, patio heater, outdoor hot tub, outdoor shower and a gas grill. The swimming pool is totally private, with views of the gardens and ocean. Heated with solar panels and the cover make the pool swimable during warm periods of the year, usually April through October.



House is equipped with HDTV Dish Network premium programming, Blue Ray DVD, CD player and library, Sirius Satellite music, Play Station with several games, wireless DSL and phones with unlimited national long distance.



There is a washer and dryer and plenty of onsite parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2521155)