Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

25550 Via Cazador Available 09/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Tierra Grande Home - (CORNC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this refurbished and spacious four bedroom, three bath home located in Mid-Valley's Tierra Grande neighborhood. Approximately 2,680 square feet, the home sits on a large and private lot with views of Carmel Valley to the south. The home offers multiple living areas, two large bedrooms with en suite baths and great outdoor space. The interior has newer paint. Newer luxury vinyl is in the kitchen and dining area. Newer carpet in both master suites. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a surround, newer hardwood floors and a sliding glass door to a balcony deck. The kitchen features a newer refrigerator, electric range, and dishwasher. One master suite also has a balcony deck with views and the other suite leads to a small deck from a sliding glass door. There is a laundry room with hook-ups only which leads to the attached two car garage. Landlord will pay for a regular gardening and pest control service. Pet negotiable. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency at (831) 624-3846 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.



(RLNE5126921)