Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

25550 Via Cazador

25550 Via Cazador · (831) 624-3901
Location

25550 Via Cazador, Monterey County, CA 93923

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25550 Via Cazador · Avail. Sep 1

$4,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
25550 Via Cazador Available 09/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Tierra Grande Home - (CORNC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this refurbished and spacious four bedroom, three bath home located in Mid-Valley's Tierra Grande neighborhood. Approximately 2,680 square feet, the home sits on a large and private lot with views of Carmel Valley to the south. The home offers multiple living areas, two large bedrooms with en suite baths and great outdoor space. The interior has newer paint. Newer luxury vinyl is in the kitchen and dining area. Newer carpet in both master suites. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a surround, newer hardwood floors and a sliding glass door to a balcony deck. The kitchen features a newer refrigerator, electric range, and dishwasher. One master suite also has a balcony deck with views and the other suite leads to a small deck from a sliding glass door. There is a laundry room with hook-ups only which leads to the attached two car garage. Landlord will pay for a regular gardening and pest control service. Pet negotiable. No smoking. Contact San Carlos Agency at (831) 624-3846 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.

(RLNE5126921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25550 Via Cazador have any available units?
25550 Via Cazador has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25550 Via Cazador have?
Some of 25550 Via Cazador's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25550 Via Cazador currently offering any rent specials?
25550 Via Cazador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25550 Via Cazador pet-friendly?
Yes, 25550 Via Cazador is pet friendly.
Does 25550 Via Cazador offer parking?
Yes, 25550 Via Cazador offers parking.
Does 25550 Via Cazador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25550 Via Cazador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25550 Via Cazador have a pool?
No, 25550 Via Cazador does not have a pool.
Does 25550 Via Cazador have accessible units?
No, 25550 Via Cazador does not have accessible units.
Does 25550 Via Cazador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25550 Via Cazador has units with dishwashers.
Does 25550 Via Cazador have units with air conditioning?
No, 25550 Via Cazador does not have units with air conditioning.
