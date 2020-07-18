All apartments in Monterey County
Monterey County, CA
19043 Fieldstone Court
19043 Fieldstone Court

19043 Fieldstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

19043 Fieldstone Court, Monterey County, CA 93908

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
19043 Fieldstone Court Available 07/31/20 Welcoming and Spacious Las Palmas II Home For Rent - As you traverse the rolling green hills of the Santa Lucia foothills, the beautiful tree-lined streets, parks, and community pool of Las Palmas Ranch II will bring you and your loved ones home.

Just as you clear the beautiful entrance with private gate, you'll find this lovely 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 3 car garage home offering high ceilings, swirling staircase, and spacious formal living room and dining room. The family room, with fireplace, is just off the lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, and granite counter tops opening to a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy a single-bedroom with full bath on the first floor.

Climb the stairs and be greeted with a spacious master bedroom with scenic views, walk-in-closet, and jacuzzi tub in a master bath complete with and his and her sinks. Just down the hall are two more bedrooms which share a pass through bathroom.

A fully landscaped, low-maintenance backyard is complimented by a patio perfect for entertaining & enjoying warm days with family and friends.

(RLNE3957501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19043 Fieldstone Court have any available units?
19043 Fieldstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey County, CA.
What amenities does 19043 Fieldstone Court have?
Some of 19043 Fieldstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19043 Fieldstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
19043 Fieldstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19043 Fieldstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 19043 Fieldstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 19043 Fieldstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 19043 Fieldstone Court offers parking.
Does 19043 Fieldstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19043 Fieldstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19043 Fieldstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 19043 Fieldstone Court has a pool.
Does 19043 Fieldstone Court have accessible units?
No, 19043 Fieldstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19043 Fieldstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19043 Fieldstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19043 Fieldstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19043 Fieldstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
