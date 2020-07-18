Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

19043 Fieldstone Court Available 07/31/20 Welcoming and Spacious Las Palmas II Home For Rent - As you traverse the rolling green hills of the Santa Lucia foothills, the beautiful tree-lined streets, parks, and community pool of Las Palmas Ranch II will bring you and your loved ones home.



Just as you clear the beautiful entrance with private gate, you'll find this lovely 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 3 car garage home offering high ceilings, swirling staircase, and spacious formal living room and dining room. The family room, with fireplace, is just off the lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, and granite counter tops opening to a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy a single-bedroom with full bath on the first floor.



Climb the stairs and be greeted with a spacious master bedroom with scenic views, walk-in-closet, and jacuzzi tub in a master bath complete with and his and her sinks. Just down the hall are two more bedrooms which share a pass through bathroom.



A fully landscaped, low-maintenance backyard is complimented by a patio perfect for entertaining & enjoying warm days with family and friends.



(RLNE3957501)