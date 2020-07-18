18026 Stonehaven

Amenities

Las Palmas Ranch (Phase II) is a family friendly community consisting of 700 single family homes. This home is close by three excellent schools and Highway 68! Do not wait any longer, Call us today!!!



Features:



***Gorgeous Location

***Two Story Home

***2 Car Garage

***Great Size Backyard

***Washer/Dryer

***Spacious Closets

***Fireplace

***Gas Stove

***Dishwasher

***High Ceilings

***2 Jack & Jill Bathrooms



Owner Pays: Sewer

Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, & Trash



Applications Available: ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available 7/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

