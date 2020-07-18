18026 Stonehaven

Amenities
Las Palmas Ranch (Phase II) is a family friendly community consisting of 700 single family homes. This home is close by three excellent schools and Highway 68! Do not wait any longer, Call us today!!!
Features:
***Gorgeous Location
***Two Story Home
***2 Car Garage
***Great Size Backyard
***Washer/Dryer
***Spacious Closets
***Fireplace
***Gas Stove
***Dishwasher
***High Ceilings
***2 Jack & Jill Bathrooms
Owner Pays: Sewer
Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, & Trash
Applications Available: ccrentalpro.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available 7/13/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.