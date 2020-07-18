All apartments in Monterey County
Find more places like 18026 Stonehaven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey County, CA
/
18026 Stonehaven
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

18026 Stonehaven

18026 Stonehaven Drive · (831) 200-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18026 Stonehaven Drive, Monterey County, CA 93908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Las Palmas Ranch (Phase II) is a family friendly community consisting of 700 single family homes. This home is close by three excellent schools and Highway 68! Do not wait any longer, Call us today!!!

Features:

***Gorgeous Location
***Two Story Home
***2 Car Garage
***Great Size Backyard
***Washer/Dryer
***Spacious Closets
***Fireplace
***Gas Stove
***Dishwasher
***High Ceilings
***2 Jack & Jill Bathrooms

Owner Pays: Sewer
Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, & Trash

Applications Available: ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available 7/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18026 Stonehaven have any available units?
18026 Stonehaven has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18026 Stonehaven have?
Some of 18026 Stonehaven's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18026 Stonehaven currently offering any rent specials?
18026 Stonehaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18026 Stonehaven pet-friendly?
No, 18026 Stonehaven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 18026 Stonehaven offer parking?
Yes, 18026 Stonehaven offers parking.
Does 18026 Stonehaven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18026 Stonehaven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18026 Stonehaven have a pool?
No, 18026 Stonehaven does not have a pool.
Does 18026 Stonehaven have accessible units?
No, 18026 Stonehaven does not have accessible units.
Does 18026 Stonehaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18026 Stonehaven has units with dishwashers.
Does 18026 Stonehaven have units with air conditioning?
No, 18026 Stonehaven does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18026 Stonehaven?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave
Marina, CA 93933
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr
Marina, CA 93933
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr
Monterey, CA 93940

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAFresno, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CA
Palo Alto, CAUnion City, CAFoster City, CASanta Cruz, CATurlock, CANewark, CAMarina, CAMonterey, CADel Monte Forest, CAPacific Grove, CAHollister, CARio del Mar, CA
Lake Nacimiento, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CASoquel, CAEl Paso de Robles, CALos Banos, CAMorgan Hill, CAAtascadero, CALos Gatos, CAMerced, CASaratoga, CACayucos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Fresno
California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity