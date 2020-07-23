All apartments in Monterey County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

16618 Early Lane

16618 Early Ln · (831) 484-4604
Location

16618 Early Ln, Monterey County, CA 93933

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16618 Early Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$3,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
16618 Early Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction - East Garrison - Lovely 3 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms and bonus loft. This home, offers a bright living room opening to the kitchen with island perfect for morning breakfast and entertaining. The kitchen offers; pantry, generous storage, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large, sunny ground floor bedroom. Open loft on the second floor perfect for a home office, play area, or anything you can imagine. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with double sinks and shower stall.

(RLNE3228132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16618 Early Lane have any available units?
16618 Early Lane has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16618 Early Lane have?
Some of 16618 Early Lane's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16618 Early Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16618 Early Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16618 Early Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16618 Early Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 16618 Early Lane offer parking?
No, 16618 Early Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16618 Early Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16618 Early Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16618 Early Lane have a pool?
No, 16618 Early Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16618 Early Lane have accessible units?
No, 16618 Early Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16618 Early Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16618 Early Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16618 Early Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16618 Early Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
