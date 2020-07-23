Amenities

granite counters new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

16618 Early Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction - East Garrison - Lovely 3 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms and bonus loft. This home, offers a bright living room opening to the kitchen with island perfect for morning breakfast and entertaining. The kitchen offers; pantry, generous storage, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large, sunny ground floor bedroom. Open loft on the second floor perfect for a home office, play area, or anything you can imagine. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with double sinks and shower stall.



(RLNE3228132)