Monterey County, CA
15607 Watkins Gate Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:18 AM

15607 Watkins Gate Road

15607 Watkins Gate Rd · (831) 624-3901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA 93933

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15607 Watkins Gate Road · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this three-year-old, four bedroom, two and a half bath home in the new Marina/East Garrison development conveniently located halfway between Salinas and Monterey. Theres an abundance of useful space and appealing features in this two-story home. A large covered porch welcomes you in to the open island kitchen with adjoining living and dining areas--an ideal layout for dinner parties or family celebrations. The kitchen has a refrigerator with ice maker, built-in electric oven and microwave, five-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, two sinks and disposal. The second level provides a perfect balance of convenience and luxury with four well-sized bedrooms, a secondary bath and a spacious owners suite. This charming home is designed for todays lifestyles with a cozy backyard and a second covered porch perfect for outdoor living. An attached two car garage is accessed from the rear of the home, showcasing the architectural styling as well as the conveniently laid out street to street lot. The front of the property looks out over a greenbelt. Landlord pays for care of landscaping on the perimeter of the property. The backyard is landscaped and maintenance will be tenant responsibility. Washer and gas dryer hookups only. Double thermostat natural gas heating system. Fire sprinkler system throughout. The house is pre-wired for wifi and HDMI electronics. No smoking. Small pet negotiable. Contact San Carlos Agency at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.

(RLNE2568098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15607 Watkins Gate Road have any available units?
15607 Watkins Gate Road has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15607 Watkins Gate Road have?
Some of 15607 Watkins Gate Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15607 Watkins Gate Road currently offering any rent specials?
15607 Watkins Gate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15607 Watkins Gate Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15607 Watkins Gate Road is pet friendly.
Does 15607 Watkins Gate Road offer parking?
Yes, 15607 Watkins Gate Road offers parking.
Does 15607 Watkins Gate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15607 Watkins Gate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15607 Watkins Gate Road have a pool?
No, 15607 Watkins Gate Road does not have a pool.
Does 15607 Watkins Gate Road have accessible units?
No, 15607 Watkins Gate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15607 Watkins Gate Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15607 Watkins Gate Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15607 Watkins Gate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15607 Watkins Gate Road does not have units with air conditioning.
