15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this three-year-old, four bedroom, two and a half bath home in the new Marina/East Garrison development conveniently located halfway between Salinas and Monterey. Theres an abundance of useful space and appealing features in this two-story home. A large covered porch welcomes you in to the open island kitchen with adjoining living and dining areas--an ideal layout for dinner parties or family celebrations. The kitchen has a refrigerator with ice maker, built-in electric oven and microwave, five-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, two sinks and disposal. The second level provides a perfect balance of convenience and luxury with four well-sized bedrooms, a secondary bath and a spacious owners suite. This charming home is designed for todays lifestyles with a cozy backyard and a second covered porch perfect for outdoor living. An attached two car garage is accessed from the rear of the home, showcasing the architectural styling as well as the conveniently laid out street to street lot. The front of the property looks out over a greenbelt. Landlord pays for care of landscaping on the perimeter of the property. The backyard is landscaped and maintenance will be tenant responsibility. Washer and gas dryer hookups only. Double thermostat natural gas heating system. Fire sprinkler system throughout. The house is pre-wired for wifi and HDMI electronics. No smoking. Small pet negotiable. Contact San Carlos Agency at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.



