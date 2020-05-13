All apartments in Montclair
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:05 AM

8861 ASH

8861 Ash · (909) 753-9721
Location

8861 Ash, Montclair, CA 91763

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit L · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, 3 story townhouse is READY FOR THE NEW TENANTS, with amazing upgrades throughout the unit, equipped with absolutely brand new/high end appliances(refrigerator, oven range, and microwave oven) This hot new development is minutes walking from Montclair Plaza, ample restaurants, two gyms LA fitness Gold's and numerous stores. (Best Buys, Target, Costco,) You are close to the Claremont Colleges and Claremont Wilderness Park. You also are blocks away from the freeway and it is literally steps from the Metrolink, which gives you direct access to Downtown LA, Long Beach, West LA, perfect for the commuter wants to take public transit or who wishes to drive. This home is near WESTERN MEDICAL SCHOOL and the CLAREMONT COLLEGES. This complex has an amazing pool with cabanas is environmentally friendly and other units in this complex have been rented out . . You will have a view of the mountains and your unit faces the court yard . This is in a great location. Strengthened walls with improved sound technology, keeping outside noise to a minimum. Move in now, before the summer ends. Call us! Tandem Cover Parking attached Tile floors thru out the unit in the kitchen and family room & Carpet in the bedrooms. Matching tile in the bathrooms. THIS UNIT HAS A WASHER AND DRYER & A REFRIGERATOR.READY TO MOVE IN NOW!!! We have two units available.same floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8861 ASH have any available units?
8861 ASH has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8861 ASH have?
Some of 8861 ASH's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8861 ASH currently offering any rent specials?
8861 ASH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8861 ASH pet-friendly?
No, 8861 ASH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 8861 ASH offer parking?
Yes, 8861 ASH does offer parking.
Does 8861 ASH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8861 ASH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8861 ASH have a pool?
Yes, 8861 ASH has a pool.
Does 8861 ASH have accessible units?
No, 8861 ASH does not have accessible units.
Does 8861 ASH have units with dishwashers?
No, 8861 ASH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8861 ASH have units with air conditioning?
No, 8861 ASH does not have units with air conditioning.
