AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, 3 story townhouse is READY FOR THE NEW TENANTS, with amazing upgrades throughout the unit, equipped with absolutely brand new/high end appliances(refrigerator, oven range, and microwave oven) This hot new development is minutes walking from Montclair Plaza, ample restaurants, two gyms LA fitness Gold's and numerous stores. (Best Buys, Target, Costco,) You are close to the Claremont Colleges and Claremont Wilderness Park. You also are blocks away from the freeway and it is literally steps from the Metrolink, which gives you direct access to Downtown LA, Long Beach, West LA, perfect for the commuter wants to take public transit or who wishes to drive. This home is near WESTERN MEDICAL SCHOOL and the CLAREMONT COLLEGES. This complex has an amazing pool with cabanas is environmentally friendly and other units in this complex have been rented out . . You will have a view of the mountains and your unit faces the court yard . This is in a great location. Strengthened walls with improved sound technology, keeping outside noise to a minimum. Move in now, before the summer ends. Call us! Tandem Cover Parking attached Tile floors thru out the unit in the kitchen and family room & Carpet in the bedrooms. Matching tile in the bathrooms. THIS UNIT HAS A WASHER AND DRYER & A REFRIGERATOR.READY TO MOVE IN NOW!!! We have two units available.same floor plan.