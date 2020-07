Amenities

Lovely single story single family home in the heart of Montclair. This home consists of 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Hard wood flooring and updated kitchen. Two car detached garage and a lot of fruit trees (avacado, lemon, orange and persimmon trees). This home will have quite the space for the growing family. take the opportunity to check it out. it will not last in this quiet side of Montclair.