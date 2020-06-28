All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

510 W Lime Avenue

510 West Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 West Lime Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Situated in the heart of Monrovia between Old Town Monrovia and Monrovia High School, this completely renovated North facing residence features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Spacious living room includes pre-mounted TV above mantel, recessed lighting, crown molding and wood burning fireplace.

Beautiful kitchen with breakfast counter opens up to the dining area and has been redone with quartz countertops, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator, fireclay sink, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets & drawers and pantry with pull out shelves.

Bathrooms has been updated with under-floor heating and exhibits a blue/green subway tile brining a tranquil spa like experience at home.

Sizeable bedrooms also include ceiling fans and walk-in closets with custom closet systems.

Additional features include solid hard wood floors, recessed lighting & dual pane windows throughout, abundance of storage, stackable washer/dryer laundry area, central air & heat, copper plumbing, tankless water heater and 2-car garage.

Finally relax under your covered front porch overlooking the native drought resistant landscaping and views of the San Gabriel Mountains and zen out in your own backyard garden with planters and fruit trees, a must see for a green thumb!

**Photos from 2018 and comes unfurnished**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W Lime Avenue have any available units?
510 W Lime Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 510 W Lime Avenue have?
Some of 510 W Lime Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W Lime Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 W Lime Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W Lime Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 W Lime Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 510 W Lime Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 W Lime Avenue offers parking.
Does 510 W Lime Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 W Lime Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W Lime Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 W Lime Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 W Lime Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 W Lime Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W Lime Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 W Lime Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 W Lime Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 W Lime Avenue has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

