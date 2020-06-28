510 W Lime Avenue

Amenities

Situated in the heart of Monrovia between Old Town Monrovia and Monrovia High School, this completely renovated North facing residence features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.



Spacious living room includes pre-mounted TV above mantel, recessed lighting, crown molding and wood burning fireplace.



Beautiful kitchen with breakfast counter opens up to the dining area and has been redone with quartz countertops, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator, fireclay sink, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets & drawers and pantry with pull out shelves.



Bathrooms has been updated with under-floor heating and exhibits a blue/green subway tile brining a tranquil spa like experience at home.



Sizeable bedrooms also include ceiling fans and walk-in closets with custom closet systems.



Additional features include solid hard wood floors, recessed lighting & dual pane windows throughout, abundance of storage, stackable washer/dryer laundry area, central air & heat, copper plumbing, tankless water heater and 2-car garage.



Finally relax under your covered front porch overlooking the native drought resistant landscaping and views of the San Gabriel Mountains and zen out in your own backyard garden with planters and fruit trees, a must see for a green thumb!



**Photos from 2018 and comes unfurnished**