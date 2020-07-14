All apartments in Monrovia
Monrovia, CA
Areum
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Areum

1110 S 5th Ave · (626) 658-3932
Rent Special
Now Offering a $1,000 Look and Lease Special*
Location

1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 231 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Areum.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bike storage
garage
internet access
accessible
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
pool table
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors areopen by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person privatetours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right,you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn moreabout how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour or and In-Person Private Tour? Callor email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.8x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio/1 Beds: $400, 2 Beds: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $16/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets not allowed
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, and Wolf Dog Hybrids. *(including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasilerio.) Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $35 per cat/month
Parking Details: Gated multi-level parking garage with elevators, Electric vehicle charging stations in parking garage.
Storage Details: Amazon Hub lockers for 24/7 package access, bike storage area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Areum have any available units?
Areum has 13 units available starting at $2,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Areum have?
Some of Areum's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Areum currently offering any rent specials?
Areum is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering a $1,000 Look and Lease Special*
Is Areum pet-friendly?
Yes, Areum is pet friendly.
Does Areum offer parking?
Yes, Areum offers parking.
Does Areum have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Areum offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Areum have a pool?
Yes, Areum has a pool.
Does Areum have accessible units?
Yes, Areum has accessible units.
Does Areum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Areum has units with dishwashers.
Does Areum have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Areum has units with air conditioning.
