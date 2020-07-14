Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.8x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio/1 Beds: $400, 2 Beds: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $16/month, Pest control: $2/month
Pets not allowed
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, and Wolf Dog Hybrids. *(including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasilerio.) Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $35 per cat/month
Parking Details: Gated multi-level parking garage with elevators, Electric vehicle charging stations in parking garage.
Storage Details: Amazon Hub lockers for 24/7 package access, bike storage area