apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
97 Apartments for rent in Monrovia, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
551 Linwood Ave. #G
551 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1395 sqft
Stunning Condo For Rent with All the Bells and Whistles!! - Welcome Home!! Stunning Upgraded Home in the Quaint Town of Monrovia nestled in the Foothills. Laminate Hardwood Flooring throughout. Downstairs Master Bedroom with attached private patio.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
540 W Foothill Boulevard
540 West Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1368 sqft
Fully remodeled townhouse with designer colors, fully upgraded from top to bottom. End unit, located furthest from Foothill, very safe, quiet and convenient.
Results within 1 mile of Monrovia
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Avenue
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO!! Arcadia School District!!! Spacious 2 Master Suites and too many upgrades to list! Fully remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops and convenient breakfast nook.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Mayflower Village
2637 Fairgreen Avenue
2637 South Fairgreen Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1818 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE, WITH A GREAT YARD AND SPARKING POOL. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. HAS TWO FIREPLACES, FORMAL DINING ROOM, PLUS EATING AREA IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WET BAR AND FIREPLACE. COVER PATIO WITH CEILING FAN.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Duarte
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Monrovia
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
3 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
2 Units Available
Arcadia
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2236 sqft
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
855-875 Huntington Blv
855 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Avenue
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants....
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
3861 E California Boulevard
3861 East California Boulevard, East Pasadena, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4977 sqft
A must see brand new, special and one of the kind home situated in the distinctive neighborhood of Michillinda park. Designed by Architect Craig Stoddard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
127 W Lemon Avenue
127 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,880
2746 sqft
South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
454 W Huntington Drive
454 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1715 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.
1 of 40
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
