Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
323 W Duarte Road
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

323 W Duarte Road

323 West Duarte Road · No Longer Available
Location

323 West Duarte Road, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 2bed/1bath upstairs apt with 1-car garage parking in Monrovia. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Kitchen comes with upgraded new cabinets, new countertop and new stove/oven. New toilet in the bathroom. Split AC air-conditioning and wall heater inside the apt. There is also a shared laundry room on-site for tenant's convenience. Great location! Close to the 210 freeway, City of Duarte and Arcadia, Trader Joe's Market, Sprouts Market, Home Depot, Walmart, Target and much more! Don't miss this chance to stay at this convenient unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 W Duarte Road have any available units?
323 W Duarte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 323 W Duarte Road have?
Some of 323 W Duarte Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 W Duarte Road currently offering any rent specials?
323 W Duarte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 W Duarte Road pet-friendly?
No, 323 W Duarte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 323 W Duarte Road offer parking?
Yes, 323 W Duarte Road offers parking.
Does 323 W Duarte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 W Duarte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 W Duarte Road have a pool?
No, 323 W Duarte Road does not have a pool.
Does 323 W Duarte Road have accessible units?
No, 323 W Duarte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 323 W Duarte Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 W Duarte Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 W Duarte Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 W Duarte Road has units with air conditioning.

