323 W Duarte Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 2bed/1bath upstairs apt with 1-car garage parking in Monrovia. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the unit. Kitchen comes with upgraded new cabinets, new countertop and new stove/oven. New toilet in the bathroom. Split AC air-conditioning and wall heater inside the apt. There is also a shared laundry room on-site for tenant's convenience. Great location! Close to the 210 freeway, City of Duarte and Arcadia, Trader Joe's Market, Sprouts Market, Home Depot, Walmart, Target and much more! Don't miss this chance to stay at this convenient unit.