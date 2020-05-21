All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 250 N Primrose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
250 N Primrose Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

250 N Primrose Avenue

250 North Primrose Avenue · (626) 533-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

250 North Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 5008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The Oaks is a Queen Anne Victorian built for William Monroe, founder of Monrovia. Combining old-world charm with modern upgrades, this elegant home offers 16 rooms, many with 12-foot ceilings and 5 decorative fireplaces in over 5000 sq. ft. The main floor includes a formal entry with tall pocket doors opening to an expansive living room, formal dining room and parlor. The recently remodeled kitchen features custom cabinetry with Quartz countertops and tiled backsplash, new tiled floor, professional-grade refrigerator, 6 burner stove and hood, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast area and pantry. There is a master suite with adjoining bathroom, office, guest bathroom and service porch with washer and dryer. An exquisite staircase ascends to an immense sitting area, master bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and library. Other amenities include hardwood floors, newer dual-zone central heat & A/C system, freshly painted interior, patio and yard. The home is fully furnished and available for a short-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 N Primrose Avenue have any available units?
250 N Primrose Avenue has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 N Primrose Avenue have?
Some of 250 N Primrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 N Primrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 N Primrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 N Primrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 250 N Primrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 250 N Primrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 250 N Primrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 250 N Primrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 N Primrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 N Primrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 250 N Primrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 250 N Primrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 N Primrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 N Primrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 N Primrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 N Primrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 250 N Primrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 N Primrose Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms
Monrovia Apartments with ParkingMonrovia Pet Friendly Places
Monrovia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity