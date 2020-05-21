250 N Primrose Avenue

Amenities

The Oaks is a Queen Anne Victorian built for William Monroe, founder of Monrovia. Combining old-world charm with modern upgrades, this elegant home offers 16 rooms, many with 12-foot ceilings and 5 decorative fireplaces in over 5000 sq. ft. The main floor includes a formal entry with tall pocket doors opening to an expansive living room, formal dining room and parlor. The recently remodeled kitchen features custom cabinetry with Quartz countertops and tiled backsplash, new tiled floor, professional-grade refrigerator, 6 burner stove and hood, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast area and pantry. There is a master suite with adjoining bathroom, office, guest bathroom and service porch with washer and dryer. An exquisite staircase ascends to an immense sitting area, master bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and library. Other amenities include hardwood floors, newer dual-zone central heat & A/C system, freshly painted interior, patio and yard. The home is fully furnished and available for a short-term lease.