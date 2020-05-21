All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q

1814 S 8th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1814 S 8th Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Monrovia - Magnificent condominium complex in a gated community located in a prime neighborhood of Monrovia. This home offers a large and bright living room, , desirable two master suites located upstairs, a guest bathroom downstairs, Other highlights include a laundry room conveniently located inside the house, central A/C cooling and heating, private patio, 2 car subterranean parking and plenty of private storage. Well maintained community with lots of guest parking. Walking distance to market, restaurant, and transportation. Close to Old Town Monrovia, Arcadia, 210 Freeway, shopping mall and schools.

(RLNE3464465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q have any available units?
1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q have?
Some of 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q currently offering any rent specials?
1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q is pet friendly.
Does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q offer parking?
Yes, 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q offers parking.
Does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q have a pool?
No, 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q does not have a pool.
Does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q have accessible units?
No, 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q has units with air conditioning.
