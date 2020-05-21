1814 South Eighth Ave. Unit Q

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Monrovia - Magnificent condominium complex in a gated community located in a prime neighborhood of Monrovia. This home offers a large and bright living room, , desirable two master suites located upstairs, a guest bathroom downstairs, Other highlights include a laundry room conveniently located inside the house, central A/C cooling and heating, private patio, 2 car subterranean parking and plenty of private storage. Well maintained community with lots of guest parking. Walking distance to market, restaurant, and transportation. Close to Old Town Monrovia, Arcadia, 210 Freeway, shopping mall and schools.



