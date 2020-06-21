All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035

947 Erie Circle · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

947 Erie Circle, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b47cf77bf727f9ee2ef Fantastic lake facing home in the highly desirable Hidden lake Villages Community in Milpitas with CURTNER elementary.

2 Master suites bedrooms are spacious and 2.5 bath spread across 1459 square feet with attached 2 car garage. Beautiful wood floors, fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances which include a double door LG Fridge, microwave, oven range and Whirlpool dishwasher . High end LG washer and Dryer included as well. Beautiful backyard with artificial grass to relax during the day. High ceilings with recess lighting and fixtures and updated bathrooms. Well maintained complex with swimming pool and access to lake! Owner paid HOA which will cover landscaping and access to community pool.

Central heating and cooling as well. No pets or smoking allowed.

Book an appointment to view the home now before its gone. Renters must be smoke free and Pet free.

HOA paid by the owner. Utilities paid by renter.

(RLNE5841053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 have any available units?
947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 have?
Some of 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 currently offering any rent specials?
947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 pet-friendly?
No, 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 offer parking?
Yes, 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 does offer parking.
Does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 have a pool?
Yes, 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 has a pool.
Does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 have accessible units?
No, 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 has units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Dog Friendly Apartments
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity