947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b47cf77bf727f9ee2ef Fantastic lake facing home in the highly desirable Hidden lake Villages Community in Milpitas with CURTNER elementary.



2 Master suites bedrooms are spacious and 2.5 bath spread across 1459 square feet with attached 2 car garage. Beautiful wood floors, fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances which include a double door LG Fridge, microwave, oven range and Whirlpool dishwasher . High end LG washer and Dryer included as well. Beautiful backyard with artificial grass to relax during the day. High ceilings with recess lighting and fixtures and updated bathrooms. Well maintained complex with swimming pool and access to lake! Owner paid HOA which will cover landscaping and access to community pool.



Central heating and cooling as well. No pets or smoking allowed.



Book an appointment to view the home now before its gone. Renters must be smoke free and Pet free.



HOA paid by the owner. Utilities paid by renter.



