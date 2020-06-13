All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

881 Towne Dr

881 Tonme Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

881 Tonme Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,695

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now!

This beautiful condo property has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and roughly 1,404 square feet of living space. Situated on a corner lot with a fantastic location within the desirable and pleasant community. Gracious open floor concept, stunningly bright and airy throughout. The kitchen boasts an abundance of storage and gorgeous tile counter and gas cook tops equipped with newer stainless appliances including refrigerator, dish washer, microwave, and trash compactor. A generous sized eat-in pantry with unique custom details. There are separate formal living and dining rooms. Updated dual pane windows through out, central heat and air conditioning, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great community amenities such as clubhouse, pool, and spa. Conveniently located just walking distance to many shopping, restaurants and parks. Ease access to HWY 880 and 680.

(RLNE5889529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Towne Dr have any available units?
881 Towne Dr has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Towne Dr have?
Some of 881 Towne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Towne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
881 Towne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Towne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 Towne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 881 Towne Dr offer parking?
No, 881 Towne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 881 Towne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 Towne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Towne Dr have a pool?
Yes, 881 Towne Dr has a pool.
Does 881 Towne Dr have accessible units?
No, 881 Towne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Towne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 Towne Dr has units with dishwashers.
