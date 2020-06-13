881 Towne Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now!



This beautiful condo property has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and roughly 1,404 square feet of living space. Situated on a corner lot with a fantastic location within the desirable and pleasant community. Gracious open floor concept, stunningly bright and airy throughout. The kitchen boasts an abundance of storage and gorgeous tile counter and gas cook tops equipped with newer stainless appliances including refrigerator, dish washer, microwave, and trash compactor. A generous sized eat-in pantry with unique custom details. There are separate formal living and dining rooms. Updated dual pane windows through out, central heat and air conditioning, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great community amenities such as clubhouse, pool, and spa. Conveniently located just walking distance to many shopping, restaurants and parks. Ease access to HWY 880 and 680.



(RLNE5889529)