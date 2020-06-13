All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

800 S Abel St Unit 414

800 South Abel Street · (650) 241-3888
Location

800 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 800 S Abel St Unit 414 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms.

** Please view our video online https://youtu.be/IlLtSqk3k7E **

The was the model home built in 2007 and has all of the upgrades. Both bathrooms have large soaking tubs and the master bath has a standing shower and his and her sinks. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom and one of the guest bedrooms also has a walk in closet as well. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. A nice patio off the livingroom to relax and hang out on.There is a full size washer and dryer inside the unit. 2 Car parking spaces in the underground garage. Water and Garbage is included in the rent. Small pets under 25 lbs are okay.

The community features a park, swimming pool, hot tub, exercise room, and club house. Centrally located close to the VTA and direct bus routes to downtown San Jose. Also walking distance to the Post Office and a very short ride to the local library.

This place is a must see call today to schedule a tour with Jeannie 650-224-9624

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com/apply

Watch the video here https://youtu.be/IlLtSqk3k7E

Lease term 12 months
Deposit $3400

(RLNE2768481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 have any available units?
800 S Abel St Unit 414 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 have?
Some of 800 S Abel St Unit 414's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 S Abel St Unit 414 currently offering any rent specials?
800 S Abel St Unit 414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 S Abel St Unit 414 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 S Abel St Unit 414 is pet friendly.
Does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 offer parking?
Yes, 800 S Abel St Unit 414 does offer parking.
Does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 S Abel St Unit 414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 have a pool?
Yes, 800 S Abel St Unit 414 has a pool.
Does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 have accessible units?
No, 800 S Abel St Unit 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 S Abel St Unit 414 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 S Abel St Unit 414 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 S Abel St Unit 414 does not have units with air conditioning.
