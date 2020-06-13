800 S Abel St Unit 414

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms.



The was the model home built in 2007 and has all of the upgrades. Both bathrooms have large soaking tubs and the master bath has a standing shower and his and her sinks. There is a large walk in closet in the master bedroom and one of the guest bedrooms also has a walk in closet as well. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. A nice patio off the livingroom to relax and hang out on.There is a full size washer and dryer inside the unit. 2 Car parking spaces in the underground garage. Water and Garbage is included in the rent. Small pets under 25 lbs are okay.



The community features a park, swimming pool, hot tub, exercise room, and club house. Centrally located close to the VTA and direct bus routes to downtown San Jose. Also walking distance to the Post Office and a very short ride to the local library.



This place is a must see call today to schedule a tour with Jeannie 650-224-9624



Lease term 12 months

Deposit $3400



