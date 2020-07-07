772 Vasona Street

Amenities
Located in the best schools area of Milpitas, this lovely home boasts:
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 Full bathrooms
- Renovated bathrooms
- 1,277 square feet
- Hard surface flooring throughout
- Newly remodeled kitchen and appliances
- Granite countertops and breakfast bar
- Tile and Laminate floors throughout
- Washer and Dryer
- Easy access to all major freeways. 10 minutes from the new BART station and the Transit Center
Neighborhood:
Schools -
Curtner Elementary School - Rated 9/10
Thomas Russell Middle School - Rated 9/10
Milpitas High School - Rated 9/10
Parks -
Milpitas Recreation and Community
Hall Memorial Park
Hidden Lake Park
Starlite Park
Gill Memorial Park
Stores Nearby:
Grocery stores, Marina Grocery, Swadesh India Bazar and Nilgiris Cash And Carry. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Tea Society and Honey Thai Restaurant. Nearby restaurants include Taiwan Cafe, Paradise Biryani Pointe
*Details:
Rent: $3,750
Security Deposit: $3,000
TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com/
For more information: https://secure.rently.com/properties/914191
*Contact Info:
To schedule a showing or for more information contact:
Mark Bush, Realtor
CalBRE #01168594
mark @ baylpg.com
510.303.9550
NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 7/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.