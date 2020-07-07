All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 772 Vasona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
772 Vasona Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

772 Vasona Street

772 Vasona Street · (650) 469-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

772 Vasona Street, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Located in the best schools area of Milpitas, this lovely home boasts:

- 3 bedrooms
- 2 Full bathrooms
- Renovated bathrooms
- 1,277 square feet
- Hard surface flooring throughout
- Newly remodeled kitchen and appliances
- Granite countertops and breakfast bar
- Tile and Laminate floors throughout
- Washer and Dryer
- Easy access to all major freeways. 10 minutes from the new BART station and the Transit Center

Neighborhood:

Schools -
Curtner Elementary School - Rated 9/10
Thomas Russell Middle School - Rated 9/10
Milpitas High School - Rated 9/10

Parks -
Milpitas Recreation and Community
Hall Memorial Park
Hidden Lake Park
Starlite Park
Gill Memorial Park

Stores Nearby:

Grocery stores, Marina Grocery, Swadesh India Bazar and Nilgiris Cash And Carry. Nearby coffee shops include McDonald's, Tea Society and Honey Thai Restaurant. Nearby restaurants include Taiwan Cafe, Paradise Biryani Pointe

*Details:
Rent: $3,750
Security Deposit: $3,000

TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com/

For more information: https://secure.rently.com/properties/914191

*Contact Info:
To schedule a showing or for more information contact:
Mark Bush, Realtor
CalBRE #01168594
mark @ baylpg.com
510.303.9550

NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 7/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 772 Vasona Street have any available units?
772 Vasona Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 772 Vasona Street have?
Some of 772 Vasona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 772 Vasona Street currently offering any rent specials?
772 Vasona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 Vasona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 772 Vasona Street is pet friendly.
Does 772 Vasona Street offer parking?
No, 772 Vasona Street does not offer parking.
Does 772 Vasona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 772 Vasona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 Vasona Street have a pool?
No, 772 Vasona Street does not have a pool.
Does 772 Vasona Street have accessible units?
No, 772 Vasona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 772 Vasona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 Vasona Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 772 Vasona Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconiesMilpitas Apartments with Pools
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CA
Union City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CATracy, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity