458 Holly Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

The property is open for MULTI FAMILY application.



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 20, 2020. Call us now to book your showing 4088095438!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Make this pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental yours today! Come experience living in this 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom Milpitas home. It’s accessible and near to and from the parks and basketball court.



Its spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring. The kitchen with an island counter is equipped with a smooth granite counter top, fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances such as the two microwaves, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Lovely bedrooms to sleep and relax in. The in-unit washers/dryers are also available along with central A/C and window A/C on the garage. Outside, an awesome spot awaits the lucky occupants to unwind and enjoy on its yard and patio.



Tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning. Utilities (PG&E) would need to be transferred to the tenant’s name before the move-in date. Internet and cable is Comcast (Xfinity).



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with a 2-car attached garage with hardwood floor and 2-car driveway parking. The garage can also be used as a living area, however, it doesn't have any insulation.



It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome.



Smoking is not allowed, sorry.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Murphy Park, Memory Park, and Ben Rogers Park.



