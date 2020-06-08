All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 458 Holly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
458 Holly Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

458 Holly Way

458 Holly Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

458 Holly Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
The property is open for MULTI FAMILY application.

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 20, 2020. Call us now to book your showing 4088095438!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Make this pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental yours today! Come experience living in this 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom Milpitas home. It’s accessible and near to and from the parks and basketball court.

Its spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring. The kitchen with an island counter is equipped with a smooth granite counter top, fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances such as the two microwaves, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Lovely bedrooms to sleep and relax in. The in-unit washers/dryers are also available along with central A/C and window A/C on the garage. Outside, an awesome spot awaits the lucky occupants to unwind and enjoy on its yard and patio.

Tenant pays for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning. Utilities (PG&E) would need to be transferred to the tenant’s name before the move-in date. Internet and cable is Comcast (Xfinity).

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with a 2-car attached garage with hardwood floor and 2-car driveway parking. The garage can also be used as a living area, however, it doesn't have any insulation.

It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome.

Smoking is not allowed, sorry.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Murphy Park, Memory Park, and Ben Rogers Park.

(RLNE5769152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Holly Way have any available units?
458 Holly Way has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 Holly Way have?
Some of 458 Holly Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Holly Way currently offering any rent specials?
458 Holly Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Holly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 Holly Way is pet friendly.
Does 458 Holly Way offer parking?
Yes, 458 Holly Way does offer parking.
Does 458 Holly Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 Holly Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Holly Way have a pool?
No, 458 Holly Way does not have a pool.
Does 458 Holly Way have accessible units?
No, 458 Holly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Holly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 Holly Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Holly Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 458 Holly Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 458 Holly Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Dog Friendly Apartments
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity