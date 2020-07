Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit 10 Available 08/30/20 Brand New upscaled condo - Property Id: 322769



Gorgeous, executive 2Bedroom, 2 Bath modern apt with gourmet kitchen and Directly house attached 2 car tandem garage to make easy access for grocery or kids.

Have spacious balcony with a beautiful Park view in a community of upscale condominiums across the street from the Milpitas BART+VTA station and right next to the Great Mall, just South of Montague Expressway.

