Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:40 PM

295 Monmouth Drive

295 Monmouth Drive · (510) 400-5857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 Monmouth Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is available NOW

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 8:00am to 8:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property address.

This single story house ideally located in Milpitas features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and one converted car garage. The kitchen includes a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, air conditioner and a large yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Monmouth Drive have any available units?
295 Monmouth Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 Monmouth Drive have?
Some of 295 Monmouth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Monmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
295 Monmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Monmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 295 Monmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 295 Monmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 295 Monmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 295 Monmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 Monmouth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Monmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 295 Monmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 295 Monmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 295 Monmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Monmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Monmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
