295 Monmouth Drive

This single story house ideally located in Milpitas features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and one converted car garage. The kitchen includes a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, air conditioner and a large yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.
For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.
CalBRE #01275192
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
