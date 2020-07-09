295 Monmouth Drive

Amenities

This single story house ideally located in Milpitas features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and one converted car garage. The kitchen includes a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Additional amenities also include washer, dryer, air conditioner and a large yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No Pets. Twelve-month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

