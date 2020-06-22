Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

275 Rodrigues Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bed/3 Bath Home in Milpitas, $4700/mo, Available Late June - You don’t want to miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful, recently renovated, home in Milpitas. Convenient location with easy access to I-680, shopping, Cardoza park, schools and public transportation. The hardwood floors throughout. Five carpeted bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath downstairs. Private back yard is perfect for relaxing, barbeques and entertaining. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or guest room.



Features:

1 Bedroom downstairs, 4 upstairs

2 bathrooms upstairs, 1 bath downstairs

Low maintenance back yard

2 car garage with additional off-street space



Lease Terms:

Rent $4700

Deposit $4000

Available - late June

Sorry, no pets

Tenant pays all utilities and garbage

No smoking on the premises

Renter's insurance policy required with a minimum $100k coverage



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4033640)