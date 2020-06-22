Amenities
275 Rodrigues Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bed/3 Bath Home in Milpitas, $4700/mo, Available Late June - You don’t want to miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful, recently renovated, home in Milpitas. Convenient location with easy access to I-680, shopping, Cardoza park, schools and public transportation. The hardwood floors throughout. Five carpeted bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath downstairs. Private back yard is perfect for relaxing, barbeques and entertaining. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or guest room.
Features:
1 Bedroom downstairs, 4 upstairs
2 bathrooms upstairs, 1 bath downstairs
Low maintenance back yard
2 car garage with additional off-street space
Lease Terms:
Rent $4700
Deposit $4000
Available - late June
Sorry, no pets
Tenant pays all utilities and garbage
No smoking on the premises
Renter's insurance policy required with a minimum $100k coverage
(RLNE4033640)