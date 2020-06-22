All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

275 Rodrigues Avenue

275 Rodrigues Avenue · (925) 487-8389
Location

275 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 275 Rodrigues Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
275 Rodrigues Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bed/3 Bath Home in Milpitas, $4700/mo, Available Late June - You don’t want to miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful, recently renovated, home in Milpitas. Convenient location with easy access to I-680, shopping, Cardoza park, schools and public transportation. The hardwood floors throughout. Five carpeted bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath downstairs. Private back yard is perfect for relaxing, barbeques and entertaining. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or guest room.

Features:
1 Bedroom downstairs, 4 upstairs
2 bathrooms upstairs, 1 bath downstairs
Low maintenance back yard
2 car garage with additional off-street space

Lease Terms:
Rent $4700
Deposit $4000
Available - late June
Sorry, no pets
Tenant pays all utilities and garbage
No smoking on the premises
Renter's insurance policy required with a minimum $100k coverage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4033640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Rodrigues Avenue have any available units?
275 Rodrigues Avenue has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Rodrigues Avenue have?
Some of 275 Rodrigues Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Rodrigues Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
275 Rodrigues Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Rodrigues Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 275 Rodrigues Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 275 Rodrigues Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 275 Rodrigues Avenue does offer parking.
Does 275 Rodrigues Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Rodrigues Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Rodrigues Avenue have a pool?
No, 275 Rodrigues Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 275 Rodrigues Avenue have accessible units?
No, 275 Rodrigues Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Rodrigues Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Rodrigues Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Rodrigues Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Rodrigues Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
