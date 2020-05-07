All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 265 North Temple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
265 North Temple Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

265 North Temple Drive

265 North Temple Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

265 North Temple Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Milpitas. Just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Pasadena. Walking distance to schools. Close to the highway; near to and from public transportation stops/hub, playground, and parks!

The comfy and bright interior features laminated flooring, recessed lighting, and glass doors. A nice kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinets, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with central heating.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking, though. The exterior has a fenced backyard and tenant must maintain it. Storage at the shed in the back of the house. It comes with a covered garage parking #122, and 1 uncovered parking (back to back). Awesome amenities include shared pool and playground.
Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Trash, sewage, water, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Selwyn Park, Hetch Hetchy Trail, and Murphy Park.

Bus lines:
47 Milpitas BART - McCarthy Ranch via Park Victoria - 0.6 mile
217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 1.1 miles
66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5849851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 North Temple Drive have any available units?
265 North Temple Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 North Temple Drive have?
Some of 265 North Temple Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 North Temple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 North Temple Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 North Temple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 North Temple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 265 North Temple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 North Temple Drive does offer parking.
Does 265 North Temple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 North Temple Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 North Temple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 265 North Temple Drive has a pool.
Does 265 North Temple Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 North Temple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 North Temple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 North Temple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 North Temple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 North Temple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 265 North Temple Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Dog Friendly Apartments
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity