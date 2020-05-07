265 North Temple Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Milpitas. Just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Pasadena. Walking distance to schools. Close to the highway; near to and from public transportation stops/hub, playground, and parks!



The comfy and bright interior features laminated flooring, recessed lighting, and glass doors. A nice kitchen with granite countertops, fine cabinets, refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with central heating.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking, though. The exterior has a fenced backyard and tenant must maintain it. Storage at the shed in the back of the house. It comes with a covered garage parking #122, and 1 uncovered parking (back to back). Awesome amenities include shared pool and playground.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Trash, sewage, water, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Selwyn Park, Hetch Hetchy Trail, and Murphy Park.



Bus lines:

47 Milpitas BART - McCarthy Ranch via Park Victoria - 0.6 mile

217 Mission San Jose – Milpitas - 1.1 miles

66 North Milpitas - Kaiser San Jose - 1.3 miles



(RLNE5849851)