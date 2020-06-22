626 Sand Hill Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available 06/13/20 End Unit with huge patio and AC, the perfect summer oasis!

This multi-level 3-bedroom townhome has it all - an end-unit location with amazing privacy, a desirable street-level entrance, and views out to the fairways of the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Remodeled throughout, the stylish ambiance begins with a spacious living room, formal dining room, and gourmet eat-in-kitchen, and continues upstairs to the bedrooms and luxurious baths. Private patios from the main level and upper-most level master suite overlook the lush green fairways and garden views. Adding to the appeal are the community amenities at Sand Hill Circle, including a pool and spa - all just minutes to Sand Hill Road business centers, Stanford University, and Silicon Valley commuter routes.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/626-sand-hill-cir-menlo-park-ca-94025-usa/e8a1cb12-0bf8-4588-9438-90fdca68e663



