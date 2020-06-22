All apartments in Menlo Park
Find more places like 626 Sand Hill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menlo Park, CA
/
626 Sand Hill Circle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

626 Sand Hill Circle

626 Sand Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Menlo Park
See all
Sharon Height
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

626 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Height

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 06/13/20 End Unit with huge patio and AC, the perfect summer oasis!
This multi-level 3-bedroom townhome has it all - an end-unit location with amazing privacy, a desirable street-level entrance, and views out to the fairways of the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. Remodeled throughout, the stylish ambiance begins with a spacious living room, formal dining room, and gourmet eat-in-kitchen, and continues upstairs to the bedrooms and luxurious baths. Private patios from the main level and upper-most level master suite overlook the lush green fairways and garden views. Adding to the appeal are the community amenities at Sand Hill Circle, including a pool and spa - all just minutes to Sand Hill Road business centers, Stanford University, and Silicon Valley commuter routes.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/626-sand-hill-cir-menlo-park-ca-94025-usa/e8a1cb12-0bf8-4588-9438-90fdca68e663

(RLNE5850030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Sand Hill Circle have any available units?
626 Sand Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menlo Park, CA.
What amenities does 626 Sand Hill Circle have?
Some of 626 Sand Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Sand Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
626 Sand Hill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Sand Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 626 Sand Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 626 Sand Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 626 Sand Hill Circle does offer parking.
Does 626 Sand Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Sand Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Sand Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 626 Sand Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 626 Sand Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 626 Sand Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Sand Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Sand Hill Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Sand Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 626 Sand Hill Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms
Menlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Apartments with Parking
Menlo Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA
Gilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco