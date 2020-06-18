All apartments in Menlo Park
Find more places like 178 Sand Hill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menlo Park, CA
/
178 Sand Hill Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

178 Sand Hill Circle

178 Sand Hill Circle · (650) 815-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menlo Park
See all
Sharon Height
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Height

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 178 Sand Hill Circle · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only.

Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio. Easy access to Highway 280, Stanford Shopping Mall, Safeway, Caltrain Station and Sand Hill Road.

Spacious living room and dining room with tall vaulted ceiling, complete with hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen with matching black appliances, lighted cabinetry, and granite counter tops.

Additional features include:
- Large Master Bedroom with ample closet space.
- Master Bathroom with shower enclosure and granite counter tops
- Two generous sized bedrooms on the second floor
- Beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining areas
- Wall of windows in the living and dining room flood the space with natural light
- Matching black appliances in the kitchen
- Deck with a view of the 18th hole at Sharon Heights Country Club
- Washer/dryer included in the home
- Over-sized 2 car garage provides ample storage space

Located in the Menlo Park City School District.

Schools for this unit are as follows (tenant to verify):
- Oak Knoll Elementary School
- Hillview Middle School

Available partially furnished (as in photos), fully furnished, or unfurnished. Video tour of home available upon request.

We are offering a 6 month lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

Smoking is not allowed. This is home in manage by Wilbur Properties DRE# 00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Sand Hill Circle have any available units?
178 Sand Hill Circle has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 Sand Hill Circle have?
Some of 178 Sand Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Sand Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
178 Sand Hill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Sand Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 178 Sand Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 178 Sand Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 178 Sand Hill Circle does offer parking.
Does 178 Sand Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 Sand Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Sand Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 178 Sand Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 178 Sand Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 178 Sand Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Sand Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Sand Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Sand Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Sand Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 178 Sand Hill Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms
Menlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Apartments with Parking
Menlo Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA
Gilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity