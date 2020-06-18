178 Sand Hill Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only.



Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio. Easy access to Highway 280, Stanford Shopping Mall, Safeway, Caltrain Station and Sand Hill Road.



Spacious living room and dining room with tall vaulted ceiling, complete with hardwood floors. Recently renovated kitchen with matching black appliances, lighted cabinetry, and granite counter tops.



Additional features include:

- Large Master Bedroom with ample closet space.

- Master Bathroom with shower enclosure and granite counter tops

- Two generous sized bedrooms on the second floor

- Beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining areas

- Wall of windows in the living and dining room flood the space with natural light

- Matching black appliances in the kitchen

- Deck with a view of the 18th hole at Sharon Heights Country Club

- Washer/dryer included in the home

- Over-sized 2 car garage provides ample storage space



Located in the Menlo Park City School District.



Schools for this unit are as follows (tenant to verify):

- Oak Knoll Elementary School

- Hillview Middle School



Available partially furnished (as in photos), fully furnished, or unfurnished. Video tour of home available upon request.



We are offering a 6 month lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



Smoking is not allowed. This is home in manage by Wilbur Properties DRE# 00823559



No Pets Allowed



