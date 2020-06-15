All apartments in Menlo Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1054 Pine Street

1054 Pine Street · (408) 490-4746
Location

1054 Pine Street, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1054 Pine Street · Avail. now

$4,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Central Menlo Park location! - Dont miss this completely remodeled 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom townhouse in a retreat-like setting. Enjoy a tranquil view from two upstairs bedrooms; you would never guess it is centrally located and only 3 blocks from shopping, dining, & Caltrain! See virtual tour: https://youtu.be/FlVVpRWf420 first. If call for appointment, please wear face mask and keep social distance during showing.

1054 Pine St. Menlo Park, CA 94025

Features:

*2BR/1.5BA, two-story townhouse
*1,355 sq. ft. living space
*Spacious living and dining room combination with gas-log fireplace
*Upstairs bathroom features marble countertops with dual sinks, and tub with overhead shower surrounded by subway tiles
*Elegant master bedroom has 2 large closets with built-in storage systems plus one additional walk-in storage closet
*Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances
*Travertine tile, crown molding, recessed lights, and carpeting
*Central heater and AC
*In-unit washer and dryer
*Large, private wrap-around patio good for relaxing or entertaining
*1-car garage and 1 additional assigned parking space
*Top rated Menlo Park schools
*Furniture in photos staging only and not included in rent

Lease term: One year lease
Rental: $4,690
Security deposit: $4,690
Tenant pays for PG&E and garbage.
No-smoking, No pets, No Airbnb
Available on 6/8/2020

To get more information or schedule a tour:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS
3. Click CONTACT US
4. Fill in your information.
We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.

Apply online:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW
3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult

(RLNE2266401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Pine Street have any available units?
1054 Pine Street has a unit available for $4,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1054 Pine Street have?
Some of 1054 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 1054 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Pine Street does offer parking.
Does 1054 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1054 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1054 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1054 Pine Street has units with air conditioning.
