1054 Pine Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Central Menlo Park location! - Dont miss this completely remodeled 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom townhouse in a retreat-like setting. Enjoy a tranquil view from two upstairs bedrooms; you would never guess it is centrally located and only 3 blocks from shopping, dining, & Caltrain! See virtual tour: https://youtu.be/FlVVpRWf420 first. If call for appointment, please wear face mask and keep social distance during showing.
1054 Pine St. Menlo Park, CA 94025
Features:
*2BR/1.5BA, two-story townhouse
*1,355 sq. ft. living space
*Spacious living and dining room combination with gas-log fireplace
*Upstairs bathroom features marble countertops with dual sinks, and tub with overhead shower surrounded by subway tiles
*Elegant master bedroom has 2 large closets with built-in storage systems plus one additional walk-in storage closet
*Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances
*Travertine tile, crown molding, recessed lights, and carpeting
*Central heater and AC
*In-unit washer and dryer
*Large, private wrap-around patio good for relaxing or entertaining
*1-car garage and 1 additional assigned parking space
*Top rated Menlo Park schools
*Furniture in photos staging only and not included in rent
Lease term: One year lease
Rental: $4,690
Security deposit: $4,690
Tenant pays for PG&E and garbage.
No-smoking, No pets, No Airbnb
Available on 6/8/2020
To get more information or schedule a tour:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS
3. Click CONTACT US
4. Fill in your information.
We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.
Apply online:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW
3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult
(RLNE2266401)