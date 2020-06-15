1054 Pine Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Central Menlo Park location! - Dont miss this completely remodeled 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom townhouse in a retreat-like setting. Enjoy a tranquil view from two upstairs bedrooms; you would never guess it is centrally located and only 3 blocks from shopping, dining, & Caltrain! See virtual tour: https://youtu.be/FlVVpRWf420 first. If call for appointment, please wear face mask and keep social distance during showing.



1054 Pine St. Menlo Park, CA 94025



Features:



*2BR/1.5BA, two-story townhouse

*1,355 sq. ft. living space

*Spacious living and dining room combination with gas-log fireplace

*Upstairs bathroom features marble countertops with dual sinks, and tub with overhead shower surrounded by subway tiles

*Elegant master bedroom has 2 large closets with built-in storage systems plus one additional walk-in storage closet

*Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances

*Travertine tile, crown molding, recessed lights, and carpeting

*Central heater and AC

*In-unit washer and dryer

*Large, private wrap-around patio good for relaxing or entertaining

*1-car garage and 1 additional assigned parking space

*Top rated Menlo Park schools

*Furniture in photos staging only and not included in rent



Lease term: One year lease

Rental: $4,690

Security deposit: $4,690

Tenant pays for PG&E and garbage.

No-smoking, No pets, No Airbnb

Available on 6/8/2020



To get more information or schedule a tour:

1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals

2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS

3. Click CONTACT US

4. Fill in your information.

We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.



Apply online:

1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals

2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW

3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult



(RLNE2266401)