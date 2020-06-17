30713 Young Dove St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room. The kitchen is large and open, includes upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, multiple cabinets for storage, and a large center island. The guest bathroom includes a double sink granite counter top vanity and a tub/shower combo. The guest bedrooms are of decent size. The master bedroom is large and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes his and her sinks, a walk in closet, private bathroom area, a walk-in shower and tub. The laundry is located in the 3 car garage. The back yard is large and includes a cemented and covered patio. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.