Menifee, CA
30713 Young Dove St
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

30713 Young Dove St

30713 Young Dove Street · (951) 260-0711
Location

30713 Young Dove Street, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2588 sqft

Amenities

Come see this stunning family home located in Menifee. When you walk in you are greeted with a large and open floor plan. The living room is large with wood flooring throughout the home. There is a formal dinning room attached to the living room. The kitchen is large and open, includes upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, multiple cabinets for storage, and a large center island. The guest bathroom includes a double sink granite counter top vanity and a tub/shower combo. The guest bedrooms are of decent size. The master bedroom is large and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes his and her sinks, a walk in closet, private bathroom area, a walk-in shower and tub. The laundry is located in the 3 car garage. The back yard is large and includes a cemented and covered patio. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30713 Young Dove St have any available units?
30713 Young Dove St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 30713 Young Dove St have?
Some of 30713 Young Dove St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30713 Young Dove St currently offering any rent specials?
30713 Young Dove St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30713 Young Dove St pet-friendly?
No, 30713 Young Dove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 30713 Young Dove St offer parking?
Yes, 30713 Young Dove St does offer parking.
Does 30713 Young Dove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30713 Young Dove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30713 Young Dove St have a pool?
No, 30713 Young Dove St does not have a pool.
Does 30713 Young Dove St have accessible units?
No, 30713 Young Dove St does not have accessible units.
Does 30713 Young Dove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30713 Young Dove St does not have units with dishwashers.
