30223 Linden Gate Ln
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

30223 Linden Gate Ln

30223 Linden Gate Lane · (951) 797-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30223 Linden Gate Lane, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2579 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer Included, Fireplace, Close to Shopping, Schools & Freeway.

The Lakes is a gated community, includes 3 lakes with fishing, kayaking & boating, walking paths, parks and Bay Club. The Bay Club includes a fitness center, two pools, spa, waterslides, grill and patio area, outdoor fireplace, large pool deck, coffee and reading room and an Events Center. The office for the on-site manager is located inside the Bay Club and Wi-Fi is available to all residents.

Qualifying Criteria
- Income 2.5 times rent
- Move In 7 - 14 days upon availability
- Credit & Background Check
- Lower Credit Score Require Extra Deposit
- Pet Allowed (Breed Restrictions)
- Application Fee $38 (Non Refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30223 Linden Gate Ln have any available units?
30223 Linden Gate Ln has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 30223 Linden Gate Ln have?
Some of 30223 Linden Gate Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30223 Linden Gate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
30223 Linden Gate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30223 Linden Gate Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 30223 Linden Gate Ln is pet friendly.
Does 30223 Linden Gate Ln offer parking?
No, 30223 Linden Gate Ln does not offer parking.
Does 30223 Linden Gate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30223 Linden Gate Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30223 Linden Gate Ln have a pool?
Yes, 30223 Linden Gate Ln has a pool.
Does 30223 Linden Gate Ln have accessible units?
No, 30223 Linden Gate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 30223 Linden Gate Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30223 Linden Gate Ln has units with dishwashers.
