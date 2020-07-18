30223 Linden Gate Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

"The Lakes" 4 Bedroom (1 Downstairs Bedroom), 3 bath (Downstairs bath has walk in Shower) Upgraded with Granite Counters & Island, Dark Cabinetry, Flooring is Ceramic Tile Entry and Wood Laminate throughout, Ceiling fans, Refrigerator, Washer,Dryer Included, Fireplace, Close to Shopping, Schools & Freeway.



The Lakes is a gated community, includes 3 lakes with fishing, kayaking & boating, walking paths, parks and Bay Club. The Bay Club includes a fitness center, two pools, spa, waterslides, grill and patio area, outdoor fireplace, large pool deck, coffee and reading room and an Events Center. The office for the on-site manager is located inside the Bay Club and Wi-Fi is available to all residents.



Qualifying Criteria

- Income 2.5 times rent

- Move In 7 - 14 days upon availability

- Credit & Background Check

- Lower Credit Score Require Extra Deposit

- Pet Allowed (Breed Restrictions)

- Application Fee $38 (Non Refundable)