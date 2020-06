Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with RV parking. Walk in the home and you are greeted with a large open floor plan with beautiful vinyl flooring throughout the home. Living room is large and includes a white bricked fire place. Past the living room is the kitchen. The kitchen is open with multiple cabinets for storage, and a bumped out window seat and upgraded appliances with recessed lighting. There is a full bedroom and bathroom down stairs including an enclosed lanai. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom which includes a shower/tub combo. Guest bedrooms upstairs are of decent size with a shared bathroom. Rent includes gardener for front, and Trash Services.