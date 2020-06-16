29484 Riptide Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Single story family home located in the community of Heritage Lakes. Walk in the home and you will enter into a large living room with freshly cleaned carpets. Walk back and you will find the kitchen. The kitchen is open with granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, dark cabinets for storage all on tiled flooring. Down the hall you will find the guest bathroom. Guest bathroom includes a single sink vanity with a shower/tub combo. Two guest bedrooms are decent size. Master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. Master bathroom includes a walk in closet, laminate flooring, single sink vanity and a shower/tub combo. Laundry is located inside with a washer and dryer includes. Back yard is completely fenced with a cemented patio. This home is close to multiple shopping centers.