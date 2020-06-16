All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 29484 Riptide Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
29484 Riptide Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

29484 Riptide Dr

29484 Riptide Drive · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29484 Riptide Drive, Menifee, CA 92585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single story family home located in the community of Heritage Lakes. Walk in the home and you will enter into a large living room with freshly cleaned carpets. Walk back and you will find the kitchen. The kitchen is open with granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, dark cabinets for storage all on tiled flooring. Down the hall you will find the guest bathroom. Guest bathroom includes a single sink vanity with a shower/tub combo. Two guest bedrooms are decent size. Master bedroom is large with a private bathroom. Master bathroom includes a walk in closet, laminate flooring, single sink vanity and a shower/tub combo. Laundry is located inside with a washer and dryer includes. Back yard is completely fenced with a cemented patio. This home is close to multiple shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29484 Riptide Dr have any available units?
29484 Riptide Dr has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 29484 Riptide Dr have?
Some of 29484 Riptide Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29484 Riptide Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29484 Riptide Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29484 Riptide Dr pet-friendly?
No, 29484 Riptide Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 29484 Riptide Dr offer parking?
No, 29484 Riptide Dr does not offer parking.
Does 29484 Riptide Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29484 Riptide Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29484 Riptide Dr have a pool?
No, 29484 Riptide Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29484 Riptide Dr have accessible units?
No, 29484 Riptide Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29484 Riptide Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 29484 Riptide Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29484 Riptide Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with BalconyMenifee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Menifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity