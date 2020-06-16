All apartments in Menifee
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

29079 Lakehurst Ct

29079 Lakehurst Court · (951) 260-0711
Location

29079 Lakehurst Court, Menifee, CA 92585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
A beautiful and spacious single story home with three bedrooms, which includes a large and private master suite, as well as two baths and powder room. There are three, covered garage spaces for your use and an abundance of storage in the home. The open floor plan also contains a parlor, formal dining room, great room and gourmet kitchen for friends and family to gather and share precious memories. These rooms lead out to a spacious backyard to enjoy outdoor living and for a pet to roam around. The backyard has water tolerant and low maintenance landscaping. The home is also located in a quiet cul-de-sac.

All resort style amenities are walking distance from this home. For your enjoyment, there is a Clubhouse, children's splash park, Junior Olympic Swimming Pool, peddle boating, several beautifully landscaped parks and walking trails located throughout the community. In addition, the 25 acre lake is a catch release fishing lake with a walking path that extends 1 1/4 miles around it for those relaxing and leisurely strolls.

The fairly new schools, such as the elementary and middle school are also within the community and walking distance from the home. The high school is a drive away. Major freeways and shopping centers are close in proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29079 Lakehurst Ct have any available units?
29079 Lakehurst Ct has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
Is 29079 Lakehurst Ct currently offering any rent specials?
29079 Lakehurst Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29079 Lakehurst Ct pet-friendly?
No, 29079 Lakehurst Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 29079 Lakehurst Ct offer parking?
Yes, 29079 Lakehurst Ct does offer parking.
Does 29079 Lakehurst Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29079 Lakehurst Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29079 Lakehurst Ct have a pool?
Yes, 29079 Lakehurst Ct has a pool.
Does 29079 Lakehurst Ct have accessible units?
No, 29079 Lakehurst Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 29079 Lakehurst Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 29079 Lakehurst Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29079 Lakehurst Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 29079 Lakehurst Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
