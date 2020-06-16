29079 Lakehurst Ct

Amenities

A beautiful and spacious single story home with three bedrooms, which includes a large and private master suite, as well as two baths and powder room. There are three, covered garage spaces for your use and an abundance of storage in the home. The open floor plan also contains a parlor, formal dining room, great room and gourmet kitchen for friends and family to gather and share precious memories. These rooms lead out to a spacious backyard to enjoy outdoor living and for a pet to roam around. The backyard has water tolerant and low maintenance landscaping. The home is also located in a quiet cul-de-sac.



All resort style amenities are walking distance from this home. For your enjoyment, there is a Clubhouse, children's splash park, Junior Olympic Swimming Pool, peddle boating, several beautifully landscaped parks and walking trails located throughout the community. In addition, the 25 acre lake is a catch release fishing lake with a walking path that extends 1 1/4 miles around it for those relaxing and leisurely strolls.



The fairly new schools, such as the elementary and middle school are also within the community and walking distance from the home. The high school is a drive away. Major freeways and shopping centers are close in proximity.