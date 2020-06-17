All apartments in Menifee
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:43 PM

28824 Murrieta Rd

28824 Murrieta Road · (951) 260-0711
Location

28824 Murrieta Road, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for that perfect senior home with a low maintenance yard and is just down the street from shopping? This is the home for you! When you drive up you are greeted with a low maintenance rock front yard with a few shrubs, a beautiful palm tree by the driveway and a single car garage. Step inside the home and you will notice the large, open living room area that connects to the dinning on the right with the bedrooms located on the left with all new vinyl flooring. The kitchen is charming, with its white cabinets, upgraded appliances and tiled counter top. Just past the kitchen is the enclosed lanai that leads out to the backyard. To the left of the home you will find the bathroom, which includes tiled flooring a shower/tub combo and single vanity with a deep set sink. Past the bathroom is the master bedroom which includes a ceiling fan, and a decently sized closet. The guest bedroom is also of good size. The backyard is also low maintenance rock with various shrubs with a cemented and covered patio. In the backyard on the right is the utility/laundry room which comes with various shelving for your storage needs. This home is close to multiple shopping centers, golf course access and the 215 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28824 Murrieta Rd have any available units?
28824 Murrieta Rd has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28824 Murrieta Rd have?
Some of 28824 Murrieta Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28824 Murrieta Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28824 Murrieta Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28824 Murrieta Rd pet-friendly?
No, 28824 Murrieta Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 28824 Murrieta Rd offer parking?
Yes, 28824 Murrieta Rd does offer parking.
Does 28824 Murrieta Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28824 Murrieta Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28824 Murrieta Rd have a pool?
No, 28824 Murrieta Rd does not have a pool.
Does 28824 Murrieta Rd have accessible units?
No, 28824 Murrieta Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28824 Murrieta Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 28824 Murrieta Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
