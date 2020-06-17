28824 Murrieta Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Looking for that perfect senior home with a low maintenance yard and is just down the street from shopping? This is the home for you! When you drive up you are greeted with a low maintenance rock front yard with a few shrubs, a beautiful palm tree by the driveway and a single car garage. Step inside the home and you will notice the large, open living room area that connects to the dinning on the right with the bedrooms located on the left with all new vinyl flooring. The kitchen is charming, with its white cabinets, upgraded appliances and tiled counter top. Just past the kitchen is the enclosed lanai that leads out to the backyard. To the left of the home you will find the bathroom, which includes tiled flooring a shower/tub combo and single vanity with a deep set sink. Past the bathroom is the master bedroom which includes a ceiling fan, and a decently sized closet. The guest bedroom is also of good size. The backyard is also low maintenance rock with various shrubs with a cemented and covered patio. In the backyard on the right is the utility/laundry room which comes with various shelving for your storage needs. This home is close to multiple shopping centers, golf course access and the 215 freeway.