Menifee, CA
28315 E Worcester Rd
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:06 AM

28315 E Worcester Rd

28315 East Worcester Road · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28315 East Worcester Road, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this quaint senior home located in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. This home is great for the downsizing senior. When you walk up to the house you are greeted with a low maintenance front yard with a few shrubs and trees and rock yard. Walk through the front door and you will enter through the living room that connects to the large lanai. Walk back and you will find the adorable kitchen with white tiled counter tops, multiple cabinets for storage, a refrigerator, stove top and oven. Down the hall you will find the guest bedroom which is of decent size, and across the way you will find the master bedroom. The master bedroom includes a sliding door to the back yard. The backyard is large with a cemented and covered patio. The back yard is also low maintenance, it contains various trees and shrubs, and a few storage sheds. This home is close to the 215 freeway and various shopping centers around town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28315 E Worcester Rd have any available units?
28315 E Worcester Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28315 E Worcester Rd have?
Some of 28315 E Worcester Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28315 E Worcester Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28315 E Worcester Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28315 E Worcester Rd pet-friendly?
No, 28315 E Worcester Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 28315 E Worcester Rd offer parking?
No, 28315 E Worcester Rd does not offer parking.
Does 28315 E Worcester Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28315 E Worcester Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28315 E Worcester Rd have a pool?
No, 28315 E Worcester Rd does not have a pool.
Does 28315 E Worcester Rd have accessible units?
No, 28315 E Worcester Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28315 E Worcester Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 28315 E Worcester Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
