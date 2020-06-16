28315 E Worcester Rd

Amenities

Come see this quaint senior home located in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. This home is great for the downsizing senior. When you walk up to the house you are greeted with a low maintenance front yard with a few shrubs and trees and rock yard. Walk through the front door and you will enter through the living room that connects to the large lanai. Walk back and you will find the adorable kitchen with white tiled counter tops, multiple cabinets for storage, a refrigerator, stove top and oven. Down the hall you will find the guest bedroom which is of decent size, and across the way you will find the master bedroom. The master bedroom includes a sliding door to the back yard. The backyard is large with a cemented and covered patio. The back yard is also low maintenance, it contains various trees and shrubs, and a few storage sheds. This home is close to the 215 freeway and various shopping centers around town.