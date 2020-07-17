All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 28179 Panorama Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
28179 Panorama Hills Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

28179 Panorama Hills Drive

28179 Panorama Hills Drive · (951) 265-5912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28179 Panorama Hills Drive, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, 55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living,with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer room, Pool and Billiards, game and function rooms, Gym and more. Golf cart community with direct gate access to Menifee golf course. the home offered has been highly upgraded with wood flooring throughout, granite counters, new and newer custom interior and exterior paint, beautifully landscaped. Includes washer dryer and refrigerator. Hurry ! tenant to provide and maintain renters insurance. Due to Covid 19 restrictions prospective tenants will need to complete an application for owner review prior to viewing being allowed. Due to Covid 19 restrictions prospective tenants will need to complete an application for owner review prior to viewing being allowed. Contact Mike direct Text or call 951-265-5912 or chaffeyre@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28179 Panorama Hills Drive have any available units?
28179 Panorama Hills Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 28179 Panorama Hills Drive have?
Some of 28179 Panorama Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28179 Panorama Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28179 Panorama Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28179 Panorama Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28179 Panorama Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 28179 Panorama Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28179 Panorama Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 28179 Panorama Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28179 Panorama Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28179 Panorama Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28179 Panorama Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 28179 Panorama Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 28179 Panorama Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28179 Panorama Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28179 Panorama Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 28179 Panorama Hills Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with GymsMenifee Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Menifee Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CA
Palm Desert, CALoma Linda, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CASolana Beach, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity