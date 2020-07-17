28179 Panorama Hills Drive

Amenities

55+ Age restricted community of Oasis, resort living, with Club House that includes heated swimming pool, Spa, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Computer room, Pool and Billiards, game and function rooms, Gym and more. Golf cart community with direct gate access to Menifee golf course. the home offered has been highly upgraded with wood flooring throughout, granite counters, new and newer custom interior and exterior paint, beautifully landscaped. Includes washer dryer and refrigerator. Hurry ! tenant to provide and maintain renters insurance. Due to Covid 19 restrictions prospective tenants will need to complete an application for owner review prior to viewing being allowed. Contact Mike direct Text or call 951-265-5912 or chaffeyre@gmail.com