Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:29 PM

27630 Medford Way

27630 Medford Way · (760) 458-7195
Location

27630 Medford Way, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This Senior/ 55+ home located in the core of Sun City includes water, gardener, full HOA amenity access and refrigerator. An open floor plan allows you to spread out over 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,777 square feet of beautifully maintained space. Neutral colors and ceiling fans through out contribute to the warmth and flow of the home. Call me Sonya Sanders, your local real estate resource for buying, selling, and leasing at 760-458-7195. I am happy to help you! Features include a formal dining room, living room with fireplace, and a large family room off the kitchen. You will love the strikingly updated kitchen, new flooring, and modernized bathrooms. Take advantage of the new efficient heating and cooling system. The large master bedroom boasts a slider that leads onto the back patio. But wait you have two patios! One in the front, and one in the back. These are perfect areas to see the sunrise or sunset every day. To enjoy your coffee in the morning or relax after a long day. An expansive golf course view in the back adds to the peace and serenity. This would be a great place for you to call home. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27630 Medford Way have any available units?
27630 Medford Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 27630 Medford Way have?
Some of 27630 Medford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27630 Medford Way currently offering any rent specials?
27630 Medford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27630 Medford Way pet-friendly?
No, 27630 Medford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 27630 Medford Way offer parking?
Yes, 27630 Medford Way does offer parking.
Does 27630 Medford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27630 Medford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27630 Medford Way have a pool?
No, 27630 Medford Way does not have a pool.
Does 27630 Medford Way have accessible units?
Yes, 27630 Medford Way has accessible units.
Does 27630 Medford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27630 Medford Way has units with dishwashers.
