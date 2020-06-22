27630 Medford Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

This Senior/ 55+ home located in the core of Sun City includes water, gardener, full HOA amenity access and refrigerator. An open floor plan allows you to spread out over 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,777 square feet of beautifully maintained space. Neutral colors and ceiling fans through out contribute to the warmth and flow of the home. Call me Sonya Sanders, your local real estate resource for buying, selling, and leasing at 760-458-7195. I am happy to help you! Features include a formal dining room, living room with fireplace, and a large family room off the kitchen. You will love the strikingly updated kitchen, new flooring, and modernized bathrooms. Take advantage of the new efficient heating and cooling system. The large master bedroom boasts a slider that leads onto the back patio. But wait you have two patios! One in the front, and one in the back. These are perfect areas to see the sunrise or sunset every day. To enjoy your coffee in the morning or relax after a long day. An expansive golf course view in the back adds to the peace and serenity. This would be a great place for you to call home. Apply today!