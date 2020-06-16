All apartments in Menifee
Last updated March 31 2020

27480 Canterbury St

27480 Canterbury Street · (951) 260-0711
Location

27480 Canterbury Street, Menifee, CA 92585

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is perfect for the starting family. Step inside and you will find a large living room and an open floor plan. Past the living room you will find the large kitchen that includes white tiled counter tops, walk-in pantry, multiple cabinets for storage along with upgraded appliances and an island. You will also find the backyard entrance from the kitchen. Down the hallway are the bedrooms. This home includes 2 guest bedrooms of decent size, with a guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. The master bedroom is large and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom has a double sink vanity with a walk in shower. The backyard is fully fenced with a nice view of the community. This home is close to various schools, multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27480 Canterbury St have any available units?
27480 Canterbury St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
Is 27480 Canterbury St currently offering any rent specials?
27480 Canterbury St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27480 Canterbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 27480 Canterbury St is pet friendly.
Does 27480 Canterbury St offer parking?
No, 27480 Canterbury St does not offer parking.
Does 27480 Canterbury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27480 Canterbury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27480 Canterbury St have a pool?
No, 27480 Canterbury St does not have a pool.
Does 27480 Canterbury St have accessible units?
No, 27480 Canterbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 27480 Canterbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 27480 Canterbury St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27480 Canterbury St have units with air conditioning?
No, 27480 Canterbury St does not have units with air conditioning.
