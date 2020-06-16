27480 Canterbury St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is perfect for the starting family. Step inside and you will find a large living room and an open floor plan. Past the living room you will find the large kitchen that includes white tiled counter tops, walk-in pantry, multiple cabinets for storage along with upgraded appliances and an island. You will also find the backyard entrance from the kitchen. Down the hallway are the bedrooms. This home includes 2 guest bedrooms of decent size, with a guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. The master bedroom is large and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom has a double sink vanity with a walk in shower. The backyard is fully fenced with a nice view of the community. This home is close to various schools, multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.