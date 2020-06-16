27480 Canterbury St

Amenities
This home is perfect for the starting family. Step inside and you will find a large living room and an open floor plan. Past the living room you will find the large kitchen that includes white tiled counter tops, walk-in pantry, multiple cabinets for storage along with upgraded appliances and an island. You will also find the backyard entrance from the kitchen. Down the hallway are the bedrooms. This home includes 2 guest bedrooms of decent size, with a guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. The master bedroom is large and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom has a double sink vanity with a walk in shower. The backyard is fully fenced with a nice view of the community. This home is close to various schools, multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.