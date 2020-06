Amenities

Come see this gorgeous senior home located in the heart of Sun City. This home is ready for its new tenant! When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large living room and a separating wall to the kitchen. The kitchen is open with multiple cabinet spaces and a large window over-looking the backyard. Both bedrooms are down the hall. The guest bedroom is large, and is across from the guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo, and a marbled single sink counter top. Master bedroom is also of large size and includes a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower and a single sink vanity. This home also includes a large lanai area that connects to the backyard. The backyard is large, low maintenance with a cemented patio and is fully fenced. The laundry room is located outside in a connecting part of the home and includes a washer and dryer for tenant use. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway.