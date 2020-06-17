All apartments in Menifee
27201 Sun City Blvd

27201 Sun City Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

27201 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Quaint senior condo in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. Enter the property and you walk into the fairly large living room. The living room connects to the kitchen. The kitchen includes white tiled counter tops, in wall oven and electric cook top. Next to the kitchen is the laundry. Down the hall is the bathroom which includes a shower/tub combo. The bedroom is across from the bathroom and includes a sliding door to a small fenced patio. This condo includes Water, Trash and Gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27201 Sun City Blvd have any available units?
27201 Sun City Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menifee, CA.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 27201 Sun City Blvd have?
Some of 27201 Sun City Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27201 Sun City Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
27201 Sun City Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27201 Sun City Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 27201 Sun City Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 27201 Sun City Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 27201 Sun City Blvd does offer parking.
Does 27201 Sun City Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27201 Sun City Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27201 Sun City Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 27201 Sun City Blvd has a pool.
Does 27201 Sun City Blvd have accessible units?
No, 27201 Sun City Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 27201 Sun City Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27201 Sun City Blvd has units with dishwashers.
