27201 Sun City Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Quaint senior condo in the heart of Sun City a 55+ community of Menifee. Enter the property and you walk into the fairly large living room. The living room connects to the kitchen. The kitchen includes white tiled counter tops, in wall oven and electric cook top. Next to the kitchen is the laundry. Down the hall is the bathroom which includes a shower/tub combo. The bedroom is across from the bathroom and includes a sliding door to a small fenced patio. This condo includes Water, Trash and Gardening.