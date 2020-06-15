27177 Sun City Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator. Laundry is located off the kitchen with a stack-able washer/dryer. Bathroom has a single sink vanity, and walk-in tiled shower. Master bedroom is large and includes mirrored closet doors, and a sliding door out to the patio. This is a single car garage which has a storage area inside. Close to 215 freeway and multiple shopping centers.