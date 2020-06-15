All apartments in Menifee
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:26 PM

27177 Sun City Blvd

27177 Sun City Boulevard · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator. Laundry is located off the kitchen with a stack-able washer/dryer. Bathroom has a single sink vanity, and walk-in tiled shower. Master bedroom is large and includes mirrored closet doors, and a sliding door out to the patio. This is a single car garage which has a storage area inside. Close to 215 freeway and multiple shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27177 Sun City Blvd have any available units?
27177 Sun City Blvd has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 27177 Sun City Blvd have?
Some of 27177 Sun City Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27177 Sun City Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
27177 Sun City Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27177 Sun City Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 27177 Sun City Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 27177 Sun City Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 27177 Sun City Blvd does offer parking.
Does 27177 Sun City Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27177 Sun City Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27177 Sun City Blvd have a pool?
No, 27177 Sun City Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 27177 Sun City Blvd have accessible units?
No, 27177 Sun City Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 27177 Sun City Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 27177 Sun City Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
