27050 Tupelo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT, SINGLE STORY, RANCH STYLE HOME, ON A LARGE LOT IN MENIFEE. GREAT LOT TO HAVE YOUR RV, BOAT, TRAILER(S), WORK VEHICLES, ETC. THIS HOME HAS 3 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS, 2-1/2 BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE SHELVES AND WORK BENCH AREA, HAS NEWER WOOD-LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, UPGRADED WINDOWS, NEW REAR PATIO CONCRETE AND UPGRADES, LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEWER RANGE, NEWER DISHWASHER, SPACIOUS BREAKFAST BAR AND OPENS TO THE DINING ROOM. VERY LARGE PANTRY/LAUNDRY ROOM OFF KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE. THIS HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO PALOMA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL. THIS HOME HAS HAD RECENT EXTENSIVE RE-HAB WORK AND IS LIKE NEW IN MANY WAYS! A MUST SEE! FOR ALL DETAILS NECESSARY TO RENT THIS HOME, PLEASE GO TO THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY WEBSITE.