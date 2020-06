Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in Menifee this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, laundry room, Formal Living area and dining, the kitchen has lots of cabinet space and granite counters,microwave and an open floor plan with fireplace located in Family Room

Central AC and heating, nice size yard. Within minutes from the 215 , schools, parks and shopping.

Call Agent for a showing today.