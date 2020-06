Amenities

Senior home located in The Club, a quaint 55+ premier community. Low maintenance front yard with various shrubs. Walk into the home and you a greeted with gorgeous vinyl flooring in the living room. Past the living room is the kitchen. The kitchen is large and open with tiled flooring, recess lighting, multiple cabinets for storage and updated appliances. Guest bedroom is large with a private bathroom that includes a walk in shower. Guest bathroom includes a shower/tub combo with a single sink vanity. Laundry is located in the garage with a washer and dryer. This home is close to 215 freeway and multiple shopping centers.