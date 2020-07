Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

55+ Sun City Home - Beautifully maintained Sun City home in senior community. Home offers formal living and dining room, plus professionally built enclosed sun room. Spacious galley kitchen with breakfast bar and large island. Master suite is oversized with ample closet space and ensuite bathroom. There is an additional bedroom and guest bathroom as well. This is a single family home with 2-car attached garage that has a washer/dryer set for tenant use in the garage. Large backyard with low maintenance landscaping. A must see at a great price!



No Pets Allowed



