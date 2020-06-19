Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Murrieta Road & Cherry Hills - 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd, Sun City 92586 - Welcome to Beautiful Sun City! A Splendid 55+ Community. Long Driveway. Two Car Carport with a locked gate. Inside the carport, you have great storage. Washer and Dryer located in the storage room. Immaculate front yard with a front patio area. Walk into a long foyer with dazzling shiny ceramic flooring through the home. To the left upgraded kitchen with brand new oven and stove. Fridge included in the home. All electric. Nice Kitchen window. Walk-in pantry. Plenty of cabinet space. Walk out of the kitchen into the lovely large dining room area, nice size family room. The family room leads into an open study or den. Continue on to the enclosed divine patio with a panoramic view of the Golf Course. Simply gorgeous. You have two master bedrooms in this home. From the den, you walk into the master bedroom with its own bathroom and the 2nd bedroom you can access from the patio. This is a must-see home! Do not miss out on this elite 55+ Home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5187141)