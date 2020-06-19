All apartments in Menifee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

25821 Cherry Hills Blvd.

25821 Cherry Hills Boulevard · (951) 723-1333
Location

25821 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

Murrieta Road & Cherry Hills - 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd, Sun City 92586 - Welcome to Beautiful Sun City! A Splendid 55+ Community. Long Driveway. Two Car Carport with a locked gate. Inside the carport, you have great storage. Washer and Dryer located in the storage room. Immaculate front yard with a front patio area. Walk into a long foyer with dazzling shiny ceramic flooring through the home. To the left upgraded kitchen with brand new oven and stove. Fridge included in the home. All electric. Nice Kitchen window. Walk-in pantry. Plenty of cabinet space. Walk out of the kitchen into the lovely large dining room area, nice size family room. The family room leads into an open study or den. Continue on to the enclosed divine patio with a panoramic view of the Golf Course. Simply gorgeous. You have two master bedrooms in this home. From the den, you walk into the master bedroom with its own bathroom and the 2nd bedroom you can access from the patio. This is a must-see home! Do not miss out on this elite 55+ Home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5187141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. have any available units?
25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. have?
Some of 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. have a pool?
No, 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25821 Cherry Hills Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
