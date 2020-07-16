23471 Vista

Amenities

Spectacular Views!!! Backs up to Canyon Lake! This unique and rare find offers; MAIN HOUSE with three spacious bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms,(master bedroom and mini master bedroom) master bathroom has huge/custom/tiled walk in shower accented with a beautiful stain glass window! Mini master offers a walk in closet and en suite bathroom as well. Open kitchen with recessed lighting. Beautiful built ins, cozy brick fireplace, two patios, beautiful flooring, huge, fantastic, laundry room, brand new dishwasher, ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors, lots of windows, two car garage, very light and airy! STUDIO/GUEST HOUSE offers; Kitchenette, one bathroom, mirrored closet doors, brand new air conditioning, brand new refrigerator, tile flooring, sliding glass door to own deck, very light and airy. Perfect for in-laws! A little bit of country yet centrally located.