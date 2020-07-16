All apartments in Menifee
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

23471 Vista

23471 Vista Way · (951) 244-1867
Location

23471 Vista Way, Menifee, CA 92587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular Views!!! Backs up to Canyon Lake! This unique and rare find offers; MAIN HOUSE with three spacious bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms,(master bedroom and mini master bedroom) master bathroom has huge/custom/tiled walk in shower accented with a beautiful stain glass window! Mini master offers a walk in closet and en suite bathroom as well. Open kitchen with recessed lighting. Beautiful built ins, cozy brick fireplace, two patios, beautiful flooring, huge, fantastic, laundry room, brand new dishwasher, ceiling fans, mirrored closet doors, lots of windows, two car garage, very light and airy! STUDIO/GUEST HOUSE offers; Kitchenette, one bathroom, mirrored closet doors, brand new air conditioning, brand new refrigerator, tile flooring, sliding glass door to own deck, very light and airy. Perfect for in-laws! A little bit of country yet centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23471 Vista have any available units?
23471 Vista has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 23471 Vista have?
Some of 23471 Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23471 Vista currently offering any rent specials?
23471 Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23471 Vista pet-friendly?
No, 23471 Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 23471 Vista offer parking?
Yes, 23471 Vista offers parking.
Does 23471 Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23471 Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23471 Vista have a pool?
No, 23471 Vista does not have a pool.
Does 23471 Vista have accessible units?
No, 23471 Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 23471 Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23471 Vista has units with dishwashers.
