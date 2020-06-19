All apartments in Martinez
Find more places like 231 Kingston Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martinez, CA
/
231 Kingston Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

231 Kingston Ct

231 Kingston Court · (925) 212-7744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Martinez
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

231 Kingston Court, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 Kingston Ct · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Martinez Beauty! Single Story 3/2 & 1,450 SF Quiet Court Location - Loving it in Martinez! Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,450 sq ft.! Interior highlights include New interior and exterior paint, New carpet, spacious family room with gas fireplace and adjoining formal dining area. Cookers delight kitchen is highlighted by a gas stove and oven with plenty of counter top space. Lots of natural light throughout! Master bedroom with large his and hers closets and beautiful views out the window. Walk out the kitchen slider to a wonderful New deck with Views, perfect for entertaining your family in the upcoming summer nights. Attached 2 car garage. Ideal location, minutes to HWY 4, Starbucks, Kinder's, Nob Hill Foods, & movie theater. This gem is not to be missed!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Kingston Ct have any available units?
231 Kingston Ct has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Kingston Ct have?
Some of 231 Kingston Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Kingston Ct currently offering any rent specials?
231 Kingston Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Kingston Ct pet-friendly?
No, 231 Kingston Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 231 Kingston Ct offer parking?
Yes, 231 Kingston Ct does offer parking.
Does 231 Kingston Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Kingston Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Kingston Ct have a pool?
No, 231 Kingston Ct does not have a pool.
Does 231 Kingston Ct have accessible units?
No, 231 Kingston Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Kingston Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Kingston Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Kingston Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Kingston Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 231 Kingston Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Pines
3600 Pine St
Martinez, CA 94553
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive
Martinez, CA 94553
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave
Martinez, CA 94553
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr
Martinez, CA 94553
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave
Martinez, CA 94553
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln
Martinez, CA 94553

Similar Pages

Martinez 1 BedroomsMartinez 2 Bedrooms
Martinez Apartments with PoolMartinez Dog Friendly Apartments
Martinez Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CA
Novato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity