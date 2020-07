Amenities

3 Bedroom 3 Bath house In Manhattan Beach. Walk to Everything Manhattan Beach Has To Offer-Parks, Beach, Restaurants, Shopping and Coffee Shops. Home has Ocean Views, A Wrap Around Balcony, Gourmet Kitchen, Jacuzzi Grotto, Large Walk-In Closets, Stone Fireplace in the Great Room, A/C and Central Heat, 2 car garage with 3 extra spots (5 car parking). Located in the desirable southern end of the Sand Section. Available unfurnished.