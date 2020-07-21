900 N Dianthus Street

Amenities
This Santa Barbara Style Home is located in the highly desirable Hill section area in Manhattan Beach. This home is located on a corner lot which provides privacy and surrounded by lush landscaping. Your enter the home to high ceilings and a large open living and dining area with an abundance of natural sunlight. The gourmet kitchen has a large beautiful stone island, new appliances, and walk-in pantry. This area open to a large great room with high ceilings, natural light and french doors opening to a generous size backyard with a large patio for entertaining and family time. The home has 4 substantial size bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with an office that could easily be used as a 5th bedroom. The master suite is located on the first floor and has lots of privacy and looks out onto green landscaping. This master suite includes a beautiful updated bathroom with marble flooring, double sink, walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet. The rod iron staircase leads to 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. This home has been completely updated with designer finishes and fixtures throughout.