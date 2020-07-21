All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 900 N Dianthus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
900 N Dianthus Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

900 N Dianthus Street

900 North Dianthus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

900 North Dianthus Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Santa Barbara Style Home is located in the highly desirable Hill section area in Manhattan Beach. This home is located on a corner lot which provides privacy and surrounded by lush landscaping. Your enter the home to high ceilings and a large open living and dining area with an abundance of natural sunlight. The gourmet kitchen has a large beautiful stone island, new appliances, and walk-in pantry. This area open to a large great room with high ceilings, natural light and french doors opening to a generous size backyard with a large patio for entertaining and family time. The home has 4 substantial size bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with an office that could easily be used as a 5th bedroom. The master suite is located on the first floor and has lots of privacy and looks out onto green landscaping. This master suite includes a beautiful updated bathroom with marble flooring, double sink, walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet. The rod iron staircase leads to 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. This home has been completely updated with designer finishes and fixtures throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 N Dianthus Street have any available units?
900 N Dianthus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 900 N Dianthus Street have?
Some of 900 N Dianthus Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 N Dianthus Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 N Dianthus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 N Dianthus Street pet-friendly?
No, 900 N Dianthus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 900 N Dianthus Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 N Dianthus Street offers parking.
Does 900 N Dianthus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 N Dianthus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 N Dianthus Street have a pool?
No, 900 N Dianthus Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 N Dianthus Street have accessible units?
No, 900 N Dianthus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 N Dianthus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 N Dianthus Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 N Dianthus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 N Dianthus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles