900 N Dianthus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Santa Barbara Style Home is located in the highly desirable Hill section area in Manhattan Beach. This home is located on a corner lot which provides privacy and surrounded by lush landscaping. Your enter the home to high ceilings and a large open living and dining area with an abundance of natural sunlight. The gourmet kitchen has a large beautiful stone island, new appliances, and walk-in pantry. This area open to a large great room with high ceilings, natural light and french doors opening to a generous size backyard with a large patio for entertaining and family time. The home has 4 substantial size bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with an office that could easily be used as a 5th bedroom. The master suite is located on the first floor and has lots of privacy and looks out onto green landscaping. This master suite includes a beautiful updated bathroom with marble flooring, double sink, walk-in shower, and spacious walk-in closet. The rod iron staircase leads to 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. This home has been completely updated with designer finishes and fixtures throughout.